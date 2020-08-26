Usain Bolt Fast at 2020 Silver State Trail Blazers Hare & Hound

Joe Wasson smoked the competition, finishing nearly 3 minutes before anyone else. In a race where the start is so crucial, he was able to get clear of the dust and ride with clean air. Zane Roberts finished 7th in the race. Cole Conatser stepped onto the podium for 2nd place in the Pro 250 class. And Morgan Tanke walked away with 3rd place in the Pro Women’s division. The overall standings for the NHHA have Wasson & Roberts in 2nd & 3rd place respectively.

Race Results:

Joe Wasson

Pro Class

Zane Roberts

Pro Class Cole Conatser

Pro 250 Class Morgan Tanke

Pro Women’s

1st 7th 2nd 3rd

Joe Wasson

430 RR Race Edition

“I knew going into this round the start was going to be everything. So I made sure to put a lot of time in on it. I came up with a good line choice for the dust and it worked out! I came away with a second place start later on to take over the lead and bring home the overall! My team did awesome with the pit stop and everything was spot on!”

Zane Roberts

430 RR Race Edition

“Round 4 of the NHHA series was a struggle for me this weekend. The races earlier in the season weren’t very dusty so I had forgotten the value of getting a good start. I didn’t execute the start I needed and thus was met by a wall of blinding dust that made it extremely hard to move through the pack. If not for the extreme dust I feel I could have done much better this weekend, but I know now how important starts can be and will work to improve those. Otherwise I felt great on the bike this weekend and everything performed perfectly.”

Cole Conatser

250 RR Race Edition

“Got off to a mid pack start and rode through the dust the whole race. Just tried to ride smart and came home with a 2nd in Pro 250. Ready to push it and get back on the top of the podium at the next round!”

Morgan Tanke

300 RR Race Edition

“It was great to get back to some racing last weekend at the National Hare and Hound in Panaca, NV. The 100+ temperatures and dry dusty conditions made for a very challenging day on the bike. I got off to a 3rd place start and stayed there the entire race. The heat definitely got to me and I was feeling signs of heat exhaustion half way in. I’m happy I could push myself all the way to the finish and get my Beta on the box.”