WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – JULY 31ST-AUGUST 1ST

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 30.

The final weekend of July and the first races of August is a Superbike weekend for Suzuki’s GSX-R1000R and GSX-R600 machinery.

In America, Round 6 of MotoAmerica AMA Superbikes takes place at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota where the Team Hammer M4 ECSTAR Suzuki team of Bobby Fong, Cameron Petersen and Sean Dylan Kelly have been putting in some strong and dominating performances so far.

In the UK, Round 4 of the British Superbike Championship is at Thruxton, where Buildbase Suzuki Superbike riders Gino Rea and Danny Kent will be joined by a new rider, Luke Stapleford, who is standing in for injured Tim Neave in the National Superstock 1000 class.

July 31-August 1: Round 6. MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship. Brainerd International Raceway. Minnesota. USA.

July 31-August 1: Round 4. British Superbike Championship. Thruxton. UK.