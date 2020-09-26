WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – SEPTEMBER 26-27TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 25.

The fourth and final weekend of September sees the Suzuki Endurance Racing Team on track and aiming for a 16th Endurance World Championship title at the Estoril Circuit in Portugal.

Today, current series leaders, SERT riders Etienne Masson, Gregg Black and Xavier Simeon, qualified their GSX-R1000 Suzuki in fourth place for tomorrow’s 12 Hours of Estoril final round.

In Catalunya, Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins and Joan Mir are on track for final qualifying ahead of Sunday’s Barcelona-Catalunya MotoGP™ ninth round following three impressive podiums from Mir aboard his GSX-RR recently. And in America, the seventh round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship is at the WW Ranch National in Jacksonville, Florida with the JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki team RM-Z450 and RM-X250 riders.

September 26: Round 4. 2019-2020 Endurance World Championship. Estoril. Portugal. Start of the race is now 08:00hrs local time (09:00hrs CET).

September 27: Round 9. MotoGP™. Barcelona-Catalunya. Catalunya.

September 26-27: Round 7. Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross. WW Ranch. Jacksonville, Florida. USA.