Wildcard Christian Pucci Makes Misano Magic with Victory

Italian wildcard Christian Pucci took a debut R3 bLU cRU World Cup victory in a sensational Race 2 at Misano World Circuit – Marco Simoncelli where the Top 10 crossed the finish line covered by just +0.842.

The FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup riders put on a superb show during the 10-lap race, with constant changes of the lead, exciting overtakes and plenty of suspense. Home rider Alessandro di Persio made the initial break away from the pole position he achieved thanks to setting the fastest lap in Race 1, but the chasing pack quickly surrounded him. A race-long battle between the World Cup’s usual runners and the additional wildcards, Pucci and Gianmaria Ibidi, kept fans on the edge of their seats. Race 1 winner and championship leader Gonzalo Sanchez was a constant feature at the front of the field, quickly regaining ground every time he lost positions. An initial group of four – Marc Vich, Eduardo Burr, di Persio and Sanchez – emerged on the fourth lap, but a final push saw the second group join the first and 11 riders were covered by one second. At the chequered flag the Top 7 riders crossed the line separated by just half a second, and the Top 10 by +0.842.

Desperate to take his first victory at home, di Persio fought valiantly in the closing laps, but the rider from Abruzzo was forced to settle for second – just +0.057 from the victory. Sanchez showed his skill once again to push through for third and build on his title lead. Another wildcard, Ibidi, achieved fourth place and Eduardo Burr completed the Top 5.

FULL RESULTS – R3 bLU cRU – RACE TWO

Christian Pucci, Race 2 Winner: “It has been such a pleasure to come back, and I want to thank Yamaha for this opportunity. I was running well in the R3 SuperFinale last year but now in this wildcard appearance I’ve been able show something more and achieve a win. I love the feeling inside the bLU cRU village – this weekend has been wonderful and not only because of my double podium. A big thanks to my family and my sponsors.”