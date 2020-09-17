WorldSBK Superbike World Championship moves to Barcelona

#CatalanWorldSBK. Scott Redding, Chaz Davies and the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team ready for inaugural Catalunya Round at Barcelona (Spain)

The Superbike World Championship moves to Barcelona (Spain) for the inaugural Catalunya Round, sixth race-weekend of the 2020 WorldSBK season that will continue at Magny-Cours (France) in two weeks, ending in Portugal with the Estoril Round scheduled for mid-October.

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is already working on the iconic Montmelò circuit, where Scott Redding and Chaz Davies carried out two intense test days in July that gave positive indications.

Scott Redding’s goal is to significantly reduce the gap (-36 points) with Rea (Kawasaki) while Chaz Davies will chase for the first win of the season after the two second places (and one P3) scored in Aragon.

Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #7)

“It will be an interesting challenge on a new circuit for us. We collected important data in the test and the feelings were encouraging. On paper, it could be a positive circuit for Ducati. I’m confident I can do well and extend the trend of positive results after the three podiums obtained in Aragon”.

Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“During the tests in Barcelona the feeling was positive but it is clear that the race weekend is always a different story. I hope to be able to take further steps forward compared to the good feeling of the test. In Aragon, we struggled especially in a couple of corners that are similar to the ones we will find in Barcelona. We will have to work to fix these details since the very first laps of free practices “.