WorldSBK enjoys a fantastic weekend in the Texan sun

Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC enjoy a fantastic weekend in the Texan sun

Podiums, race and championship wins on the menu for Ducati at CoTA



Austin, TX. September 11, 2023 — Josh Herrin and Xavi Forés made it an excellent weekend for the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC at Circuit of The Americas in Texas with Forés taking a win, second place and the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship title and Herrin taking his second Superbike win of the season in race two to make up for a mechanical DNF in race one.



Herrin’s race two performance was fearsome, leading from the green light and holding 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Champion, Jake Gagne, at bay across the 10 lap encounter. Herrin and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V4 R were in perfect sync on Sunday and his result limits the damage in the championship to give him a 28 point gap over third placed PJ Jacobsen heading into the final round at New Jersey Motorsports Park on the weekend of September 22-24.



For Forés, the Spanish Bull made good on his promise to win the 2023 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship as a rookie with victory in race one over Suzuki’s Tyler Scott. The young Scott reversed the tables in race two, with Forés coming home second but more than happy with his performance in front of his young family who were in attendance from Spain.



Forés can lay claim to not just the 2023 title but also the most number of wins in a single season in the history of the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship with nine victories and counting with one round to go.



2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Standings After Round Eight

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 382

P2 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 261

P3 – PJ Jacobsen (BMW) 233

P3 – Cameron Beaubier (BMW) 203

P5 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 195



2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Standings After Round Seven

P1 – Xavi Forés (Ducati) 357

P2 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 271

P4 – Josh Hayes (Yamaha) 220

P4 – Stefano Mesa (Kawasaki) 213

P5 – Teagg Hobbs (Suzuki) 158



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC– #2)

“I can’t thank the Ducati USA guys and my team enough for believing in me, for taking a chance on me last year to win the Supersport title and then to come back to Superbike. I said before we came to CoTA that if we have a track we’ve had time on this bike before we arrive, we’ll be right there and that was the case this weekend. Thanks to everyone—my family, my team, everyone involved—for giving me this opportunity.”



Xavi Forés (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC– #12)

“Overall, it was a positive weekend,” Forés said. “We got the title in race one, which was the plan, and the rest of the weekend was quite positive. We led most of the sessions and most of the race laps, but today I was struggling on the straight with the horsepower of the other bikes. I really didn’t like that, but it’s something we have to deal with. I accept it, because this makes my riding better.

“Once again, thank you so much to all the people within Ducati, everyone within the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team. We have back-to-back titles, which we are so happy about, and now we will try to finish strong in New Jersey.”



The final round of the 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike and Supersport Championship will take place at New Jersey Motorsports Park, NJ, on September 22-24, 2023.