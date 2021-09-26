WorldSBK Jerez de la Frontera cancelled following death

#ESPWorldSBK. Race1 at Jerez de la Frontera cancelled following the severe accident in which WorldSSP300 rider Dean Berta Viñales has passed away

It is a sad day for the WorldSBK paddock and the whole world of motorsports. At the Jerez De la Frontera circuit (Spain), during the final stages of Race-1 of WorldSSP300, Spanish rider Dean Berta Viñales was involved in a severe accident in which he, unfortunately, lost his life.

For this reason, the remainder of today’s activities has been cancelled, including Race-1 of the WorldSBK Championship.

From the whole Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, our deepest condolences to Vinales’ family, team and friends.