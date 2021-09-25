Sim Racing: 2021 MotoGP eSport Championship back to compete online

The eleven eRiders of the 2021 MotoGP eSport Championship were back to compete online this afternoon with the MotoGP21 video game for the season’s third round.



In the first of two races, held on the virtual version of the Phillip Island circuit, Andrea Saveri (aka AndrewZh) took the second step of the podium. Starting from pole position, the gamer from Bologna managed to stay in the fight for victory until the end, giving life to a heated head-to-head with Adrian Montenegro. The two challengers crossed the finish line on the last lap almost simultaneously, but by just 0.001 seconds, it was the rival who got the better of the Ducati Lenovo eSport Team rider, who ended the race in second place.



Saveri finished Race 2 at Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” in fourth place. Starting with the third-fastest time, the eRider from the Italian team finished fourth after the start. He held the position until the end as a contact on the first lap prevented him from catching up with his rivals fighting for the podium. After today’s round, AndrewZh climbs to the third position in the overall standings.



Andrea Saveri aka AndrewZh (#11 Ducati Lenovo eSport Team)

“I’m delighted with the results obtained in this third round. Race 1 at Phillip Island was fantastic. I started from pole position, and the group stayed together at the beginning. But then, after the contact I had with Trastevere, it broke up. It was Adrian and me to fight for the win until the end. We crossed the finish line almost together, and I’d almost won! In Race 2, however, I started from the third spot on the grid. On the first lap, I was fourth, but due to a contact, I lost a lot of ground, and I could not catch up with my rivals fighting for the podium. However, we brought home more important points, and now we are third in the standings, not far from the leader. There’s still one round to go, and anything can still happen, so I’ll be fighting for the title right to the end”.



AndrewZh and the Ducati Lenovo eSport Team will be back in action on 12th November for the final round of the MotoGP eSport Championship, which will take place in Valencia during the Valencia GP.