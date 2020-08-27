WorldSBK Motorland Ducati can’t wait to get on track again

Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team on the starting blocks at Motorland (Aragon, Spain) for Round 4 and 5 of the 2020 Superbike World Championship

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is already working to prepare the first of two consecutive WorldSBK rounds that will be held at the Motorland circuit of Aragon (Spain).
With the first free practice session scheduled on Friday morning (h. 10.30 CET), Chaz Davies and Scott Redding will be back on their respective Ducati Panigale V4 R just a couple of weeks after the two days of testing held on the same circuit.

Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #7)
“I’m excited to go back to racing also because we will have two consecutive race weekends on the same circuit where we have got important results. That’s why our expectations are great. The competition is stiff and it will not be easy to repeat those result but we will go on track with all the confidence and the potential to fight for the podium in every race”.

Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati)
“They will be two very important race weekends in Aragon. The test we did two weeks ago allowed us to make improvements on the bike that will help me during the race and for this I am very happy. It will be important to find the right feeling from the very first laps to be competitive throughout the weekend. I can’t wait to get on track”.

