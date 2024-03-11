New 2024 Zero Motorcycle Line...Excitement Battery Running Low?

8 new Zero Motorcycles for 2024…but is the excitement battery running low? New technology has a big problem, it becomes uninteresting, boring, obsolete and consumers eventually lose interest. Apple is still trying to get you excited about the new iPhone 15 vs 13 offering 6.02 ounces vs 6.14 ounces…stop the presses! Our latest poll on Twitter/X showed 97.7% show riders want a gas engine with only 2.3% electric and 0% wanting a hybrid bike. In our Inspiration Friday: E-Fuels over Electric Vehicles it looks like the world might be moving on from the initial surge of $80k EV cars and $40k EV bikes to good ol’ gasoline (ICE) engines that sell for $20k still and take 5 minutes to fill up vs 60+ minutes to charge.

Personally I think the street bikes (2024 Zero SR/F, 2024 Zero SR/S, 2024 Zero S, 2024 Zero FXE are going to be the most popular from Zero. Ranging from $20,995 (USD) / $28,595 (CAD) to $12,495 (USD) to $16,995 (CAD) it gives EV riders something that isn’t horribly expensive to try out. Although going 59 – 105 miles for $17k is pretty sad.

Does this mean Zero makes bad bikes? Absolutely not! Does it mean no one is interested in Zero electric bikes? No on that front either! There is a market for electric vehicles and global governments are pushing and pushing for 100% adoption by 2035. No one really knows where this will end up. Not the manufacturers, not the government, but the lobbyists on both sides think they know and that leaves the buyers, you, really making the decision…buy it or not. Zero hopes their 2024 line will get you to finally buy an EV motorcycle, so is (Harley-Davidson’s) LiveWire, and many other companies like Damon and hundreds of Chinese and Indian knockoffs…

So Zero Motorcycles have been making electric bikes since we started covering them in 2009. Back in 2009, they were futuristic! Then Brammo came along and went in a few years, purchased by Harley-Davidson…LiveWire, then LiveWire was spilt from H-D (can you say backlash) and do you remember Roehr? Kawasaki, KTM, Husqvarna, Can-Am all have electric bikes now…can you see the pattern? Now everyone is now putting a battery in a bike and rolling the dice.

After all, you don’t want to go more than 176 miles on a bike do you and have 11.6 hours to wait for a full charge (on a standard charger) and pay $21k for the privilege? And let’s not talk about the massive depreciation of used EV vehicles either nor the costs to replace the battery ($10k+) nor environmental mining impacts.

Even, I, the owner of TMW doesn’t know where this will go but I have my suspicions. With technology we see as it becomes more common it also becomes more generic. Like the iPhone 13, 14 and 15, does anyone care if you have a 13 over a 15? No, not really anymore. It’s all vanilla without the sprinkles. And the same is happening with EV cars, it’s an appliance with a badge.

The other issue is the problem is that this is becoming very partisan on both sides and the thousands of dollars of initial rebate carrots are gone, now it’s push and then shove.

At 97.7% I can clearly see where the majority of motorcyclists are landing. I don’t want to see Zero Motorcycles go the way of the iPhone 9 here, but maybe diversification by offering up a 250-400cc engine to appeal to the 97.7% isn’t a bad idea in an uncertain eBike market.

On a side note, I don’t know what is even happening over at Zero as their 2024 line up launched late and the media area wasn’t even updated for months without any replies. Things that make you go hmmm.

New 2024 Zero SR/F, 2024 Zero SR/S, 2024 Zero S, 2024 Zero FXE, 2024 Zero FX, 2024 Zero DSR/X, 2024 Zero DSR and 2024 Zero DS bikes!

Let’s roll them below…

2024 Zero SR/S: ELEVATED DESIGN.

Introducing the 2024 Zero SR/S…

The SR/S draws inspiration from cutting-edge aerospace design, a fact that’s evident in its aerodynamic fairing and stunning profile. Form follows function in all Zero Motorcycles, so this thoughtful design also enhances highway efficiency and range by 13% compared to the award-winning SR/F. With a more upright and relaxed riding position, the SR/S offers both comfort and style. Powered by the industry-leading Cypher III+ Operating System, it delivers a seamless and transformative riding experience, with every available Cypher Feature included standard and waiting at your fingertips. Unleash the ultimate riding adventure with the SR/S.

2024 Zero SR/F: EFFORTLESS POWER.

Introducing the 2024 Zero SR/F…

As the pinnacle of the Zero Motorcycles naked street category, the SR/F delivers 140 ft-lbs of torque and 110 horsepower with the simple twist of a throttle thanks to the class-leading performance and efficiency of Zero’s Z-Force 75-10 motor and Zero’s Z-Force 17.3 kWh lithium-ion battery.

2024 Zero S: Z-FORCE 75-7 MOTOR.

Introducing the 2024 Zero S…

The Z-Force 75-7 motor delivers 97 ft-lb of torque and 68 hp, effortlessly propelling the S to a top speed of 104 mph. Pairing Zero’s renowned internal permanent magnet brushless architecture and a passively air-cooled compact design creates class-leading performance and efficiency.

2024 Zero FXE: FUTURISTIC DESIGN.

Introducing the 2024 Zero FXE…

Partnering with Huge Design, we crafted the future of motorcycles – the FXE. Breathtaking profile, record-breaking performance, and cutting-edge technology that totally redefines motorcycling. Only from the global leader in electric motorcycles. The future is here.