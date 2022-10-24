WorldSSP Aegerter treats himself to a double

FOCUS ON THE SUPERPOLE RACE (asphalt: 45° C / air: 22° C) In the Superpole Race, the most popular front solution was the A0674 SC1 development tyre (option B), whereas at the rear, the one used by most of the riders was the standard SCX (option A), chosen by 16 out of the 22 riders on the grid, including pole man Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK), Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), who started from the second spot on the grid, and Álvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) who started from the third spot. These three riders were also the undisputed protagonists of the race’s 10 laps, taking turns in the lead. Razgatlioglu held onto the top spot until the second lap, yielding it to Rea but taking it back during the sixth lap. However, on the penultimate lap, Bautista managed to get past the Turkish rider who then snatched it back on the final lap for the win ahead of the Ducati rider, second, and the Kawasaki rider, third. The SCQ rear solution, on the other hand, was not used by many (only five riders put it on) due to the sand on the track today which limited grip. Toprak Razgatlioglu TYRES IN ACTION IN RACE 2 WorldSBK (asphalt: 54° C / air: 27° C) At the front, almost all the riders decided to race on the A0674 SC1 development tyre (option B) combined with the standard SCX (option A) at the rear. In the early stages of the race, Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) stole the show from their respective title contender teammates, moving into the top two spots. Clearly in difficulty, Toprak Razgatlioglu was in fifth place. However, a few laps later, the situation reverted to the one we are all accustomed to, with Bautista taking the lead ahead of Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea – close behind and all three on the same tyres. There were no surprises in the race finale with Bautista winning ahead of the Turkish Yamaha rider and the six time world champion Kawasaki rider. This takes Bautista to +82 points over Razgatlioglu and +98 ahead of Rea. Alvaro Bautista WorldSSP (asphalt: 53° C / air: 25° C) In Race 2, on the front all the riders mounted the standard SC1 (option A), and at the rear the standard SCX (option A) was used by the majority of the riders but there were also those who opted for the SC0, also from the standard range (option B). The race was a much fiercer battle than the one yesterday where Dominique Aegerter won hands down. Pole man Dominique Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) was still the main protagonist of the race, but initially Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP) and then Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) and Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) did not make life easy for him this time. In any case, the Swiss managed to win Race 2 as well ahead of Caricasulo and Baldassarri which now puts him at 15 wins this season. WorldSSP Race 2 podium For more details on the tyres used in the race by the individual riders in the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes, please see the sheets attached to this press release. GIORGIO BARBIER, MOTORCYCLE RACING DIRECTOR “The rear solution in SCX compound was undoubtedly the star of the weekend where the tyres are concerned. Yesterday in Race 1, with slightly cooler temperatures, the standard SC0 stayed in play but today the heat definitely played in favour of the SCX, not only in Race 2 but also in the Superpole Race where the SCQ, probably due to the track being a bit dirty with sand which was detrimental to the grip, was unable to provide that advantage that it is usually able to offer over short distances. In this round, we raced almost exclusively with standard tyres, as much in Superbike as in Supersport, and pace was extremely high, as demonstrated by the broken records and race times, so the outcome is most definitely positive for us.”