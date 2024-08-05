Yamaha Rally Team Tackles the Iconic Goodwood Hillclimb in Support Of Two Wheels For Life

An action-packed weekend at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed saw the Ténéré Yamaha Rally Team take to the iconic hill-climb as part of a programme to support Yamaha Motor Europe charity partner Two Wheels for Life.

Two Wheels for Life is a charity which raises money to support Riders for Health, a programme which provides healthcare support to remote regions of Africa, allowing doctors and nurses to access patients in such locations through the use of motorcycles, predominantly Yamaha AG100 and AG200s.

Making the event even more special, the rally riders were also joined on the hill by Two Wheels for Life co-founder and MotoGP legend Randy Mamola aboard a GYTR-kitted Ténéré 700 World Raid, as well Kenny Roberts, who won three 500cc Grand Prix World Championships with Yamaha in the 1980s.

Throughout the four-day celebration, Two Wheels for Life raised over £100,000 for their charitable causes through on-site donations during the event itself and at the official Goodwood Festival of Speed Ball.