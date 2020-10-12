Historic stunning victory for Ducati at MotoAmerica Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sunnyvale, Calif., October 11, 2020 – Today marked a historic time for Ducati as Lorenzo Zanetti took a stunning victory in race two of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, fending off the advances of Suzuki’s Bobby Fong and 2020 series champion, Yamaha’s Cameron Beaubier.

Zanetti and the Warhorse Racing HSBK Ducati New York on the Ducati Corse Supplied Ducati Panigale V4 R SBK started race one with a debut podium in third place and took the victory in race two. Zanetti concluded race three with another third place, totaling three podiums and showing the incredible performance of the Ducati Panigale V4 R SBK against America’s fastest superbikes.

In race one, Ducati rider Kyle Wyman encountered a fierce highside crash causing him unable to restart in a red flagged. However, Wyman showed the grit he is renowned for in races two and three, ending the final race with his fastest ever lap at Indy as the team regroups for the series finale at Laguna Seca in two weeks’ time.

2020 MotoAmerica Superbike Standing – Top 5

P1 – C. Beaubier (Yamaha) 361

P2 – J. Gagne (Yamaha) 264

P3 – Bobby Fong (Suzuki) 234

P4 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 221

P5 – Toni Elias (Suzuki) 166

Lorenzo Zanetti (#87 Warhorse Racing HSBK Ducati New York)

“In the end, it was an amazing weekend for me with three podiums and a victory, it’s unbelievable,” Zanetti beamed after race three. “I’m really happy, and after this morning I wanted to make another victory! I had a bad feeling on the back tire, I try to understand why for a few laps, but it doesn’t work. So, I decided to push a bit more on the front tire, but I didn’t have the feeling and I had to go straight (Zanetti ran off track but rejoined).”

“I tried then to come back and fight with Cameron (Beaubier), but I didn’t have the performance to beat him and finish in second place. But anyway, it was a great day. Thanks to Ducati and MotoAmerica and congratulations to Cameron for the championship win and Bobby Fong for the exciting performance today.”

Kyle Wyman (#33 Excelsus Solutions/KWR Ducati Team)

“Yesterday was a big highside,” Wyman said of his race one crash. “I was flicked off hard and I broke the windscreen and the fairing with my neck.”

“Race two was my first opportunity to put together a bunch of laps, but I struggled on the side of the tire with front grip and ended up running off and was down to fourteenth. I worked my way back to ninth, but it was tough race”

“We made a couple of small changes for race three, there was a red flag when Toni Elias crashed, and I felt some stuff I didn’t like so we made some changes to tire pressure for the restart.”

“At the 12 lap restart I was in sixth and had a guy three seconds up the road. I put together 10 really good laps in a row and on the last lap I ended up doing a 1:38.2, which was my fastest ever around Indy. In the last two laps, I found a full second and eventually took fifth. There was something with confidence that was holding me back, and in the last few laps I could let it flow and we could put out a respectable lap time. That’s a positive to build on heading into Laguna.”