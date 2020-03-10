2020 American Flat Track Contingency Program Breaks $3000000

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 9, 2020) – American Flat Track announced today a record total for its 2020 American Flat Track Contingency Program. With the season nearing, riders in all three classes of AFT are eligible for a total of over $3,100,000 in contingency offerings.

The American Flat Track Contingency Awards Program is designed to reward riders based on race results and the final championship standings, with participating brands offering cash awards.

The total funds available for each class are as follows:

$1,685,700 for AFT SuperTwins presented by Vance & Hines

for AFT SuperTwins presented by Vance & Hines $711,100 for AFT Production Twins

for AFT Production Twins $729,250 for AFT Singles

“Only a few short years ago, contingency dollars available in AFT struggled to reach $200,000,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “This record year, with over $3,000,000 on offer is testament to how far the series has come, the confidence level the industry has in the sport and the rapidly rising status of our top performing athletes. I want to thank all the participating brands for putting money into the hands of American Flat Track racers.”

OEMs participating in the 2020 American Flat Track Contingency Program include Harley-Davidson, Honda, Husqvarna, Indian Motorcycle, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki and Yamaha.

Other participating brands include Arai Helmet, Dainese, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires, Motion Pro, S&S Cycle and Vance & Hines.

To help AFT riders take home as many contingency dollars as possible, American Flat Track has created online Contingency Guidelines, which are available in the Competitor Information section of AFT’s website and can be accessed via the following links:

