Suffering the wrath of Daytona 200 in Florida

A Disappointing Daytona 200 For Josh Herrin

The Great Race Becomes the One That Got Away For Josh Herrin and The Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Team

Sunnyvale, Calif., March 12, 2022 – Josh Herrin and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team suffered the wrath of the Daytona 200 in a trying Saturday in Florida, sealing a 10th place finish in the 80th running of the Great Race.

Herrin qualified the stunning Ducati Panigale V2 on pole position, sending the hopes of the international Ducatisti sky high as the machine made its competitive American debut.

The 2022 Daytona 200 resembled a sprint race for the first half of the event, with times under a second slower than Herrin’s pole time from Saturday’s Time Attack of 1:50.088.

Unfortunately, the battle or Ducati was over before the first pit stop, as a misjudgment on fuel mileage saw Herrin lose nearly a lap in the pits getting a top up. Herrin and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team powered on, clocking fast laps over and over but it was not enough to close the gaps to the leaders.

It was nonetheless an excellent performance from the Californian as he and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team prepare for the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship, with the first round scheduled for Road Atlanta on April 22-24.

2022 Daytona 200 Results

P1 – Brandon Paasch (Triumph)

P2 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha)

P3 – Sheridan Morais (Yamaha)

P4 – Josh Hayes (Yamaha)

P5 – Richie Escalante (Suzuki)

P10 – Josh Herrin (Ducati)

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #2): “The race was going really well,” Herrin said. “We decided to go with a harder compound tire at the beginning of the race, which we decided as a team. We were able to keep the pace, so it was a good choice, but I was uncomfortable on the harder compound and hadn’t tested a lot of laps on it. So we decided during the red flag that we were going to switch to the softer compound when we came in for the first pit stop. Also, the tire pressure dropped a few pounds and that might have been the reason why the tire didn’t feel great before the red flag but we corrected it. We were able to lead most of the time after the red flag but we stayed out a little bit too long and ran out of fuel. Luckily it was enough to coast back in but we lost was too much time. We mounted up the softer tires, so it basically turned into a 40-lap sprint race for me, which was difficult, but we could do the same lap time as the leader even without the draft, so that was positive,” Herrin continued. “Obviously we wanted to come here and win as there’s a lot of effort for one race but it’s a good test for the season. We’ll leave here with our heads held high knowing we had the pace to win.”