The more chrome the more glorious! Full speed ahead and witness the 2023 Triumph Max Mad Black & Chrome Edition motorcycles on Total Motorcycle. 10 Valhalla worthy new 2023 Triumph limited edition models to ride on your eternal trip.2023 Triumph Rocket 3R Chrome Edition, Rocket 3GT Chrome Edition, Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition, Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition, Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition, Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition, Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition, Scrambler 1200XE Chrome Edition, Thruxton RS Chrome Edition and Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition bikes.

Inspired by the classic custom look that has been a significant part of Triumph’s iconic history, from the original chromed tank of the 1937 Speed Twin to the 1960s Tritons, and all the way up to the birth of the custom classic generation, this new collection of beautiful, limited editions celebrates the craftsmanship and artistry that sits at the heart of Triumph’s DNA.

All available for one year only, each of the ten new limited edition motorcycles in this stunning collection bring a unique, bold and beautiful new take on the latest generation of Triumph’s legendary modern classic Bonneville line-up and world leading Rocket 3, with a hand-crafted and distinctive chrome scheme, accompanied by new Chrome Edition accessory kits.

I couldn’t resist combining the new Triumph Chrome Edition line with Mad Max: Fury Road. They just seemed to go together like nuclear apocalypse and fish & chips.

Amazing new 2023 Triumph models from the new Chrome Collection as well as 30 other great new 2023 Triumph’s as well such as the new 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765R, 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765RS, 2023 Triumph Street Triple Moto2 Edition, 2023 Triumph Speed Triple 1200RR and 2023 Triumph Speed Triple 1200RR Bond Edition.

THE TRIUMPH CHROME COLLECTION

TEN BEAUTIFULLY HAND-CRAFTED AND DISTINCTIVE LIMITED EDITION MOTORCYCLES

Rocket 3 R Chrome Edition

Bold and impressive chrome fuel tank with Jet Black accent

Matching Jet Black fly screen, headlight bowls, front mudguard, radiator cowls, side panels and rear bodywork

Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition

Striking chrome fuel tank with eye-catching and distinctive Diablo Red accent

Complemented with Jet Black headlight bowls and fly screen, front mudguard, radiator cowls, side panels and rear bodywork

Bonneville T120 Chrome Edition

Flawless chrome tank with heritage-inspired Meriden Blue painted accents

Classic Jet Black mudguards, headlight bowl and side panels

Bonneville Bobber Chrome Edition

Elegant chrome tank with a Jet Black painted overlay and Triumph triangle tank badging

Jet Black mudguards and side panels

Scrambler 1200 XE Chrome Edition

Beautiful chrome fuel tank with stylish Brooklands Green painted tank stripe

Brushed aluminium mudguards and heat-shield, with Jet Black headlight bowl and side panels

Bonneville Speedmaster Chrome Edition

Exquisitely crafted chrome tank with bold Diablo Red Surround

Jet Black mudguards, side panels and headlight bowl

Thruxton RS Chrome Edition

Stunning heritage-inspired full chrome tank with a subtle and classy Jet Black painted seam

Matching Jet Black mudguards, side panels, seat cowl and headlight bowl

Bonneville T100 Chrome Edition

Contemporary Cobalt Blue tank with beautiful Chrome Edition metal stripe,

complementing the classic chrome badges and fuel filler cap Jet Black mudguards and side panels

Speed Twin 900 Chrome Edition

Distinctive Red Hopper scheme with eye-catching Chrome Edition metal knee pad infills, elegant Jet Black tank stripe and Triumph triangle tank badging with metal detailing

Contrasting Jet Black mudguards and side panels with new red and silver logo graphics

Scrambler 900 Chrome Edition

Distinctive Brooklands Green scheme with classic Jet Black tank stripe, bold Chrome Edition metal knee pad infills and Triumph triangle tank badging with chrome detailing

Jet Black mudguards, side panels and frame cowl

Following high demand for the 2022 Gold Line limited editions, which brought brighter colours and beautifully hand-finished schemes to eight of Triumph’s most iconic modern classics, now 2023 sees the introduction of a new ten-model-strong range of stunning, limited edition motorcycles – the Chrome Collection.

Inspired by the custom chrome design heritage of the brands iconic past, the Chrome Collection celebrates Triumph’s state-of-the-art chrome-detailing facility and the expert teams of specialist design and manufacturing engineers who have perfected the process over many years, across hundreds of accessories, beautiful badges and detailing. The result is a flawless chrome finish every time – distinctive, stylish and exquisitely hand-crafted.

Encompassing Triumph’s legendary Bonneville line-up and the world leading Rocket 3, each of the ten new limited editions feature a unique Chrome Edition scheme, chosen specifically to reflect each model’s rich heritage, and exquisitely finished to reinforce Triumph’s renowned reputation for premium quality and exceptional detailing. Together with the thrilling performance, neutral handling and modern capability of the modern classics range, these stunning specials combine contemporary design with nostalgic echoes of the Bonneville’s deep and rich history.

Available to order now, these exclusive limited editions are available for one year only and will be coming into dealerships around the world from late 2022/early 2023