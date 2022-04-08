450SX Champion Cooper Webb Pretty banged up in Practice crash

April 8, 2022

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb will miss this Saturday’s St. Louis Supercross, Round 13 of the 2022 AMA Supercross Championship, after suffering a practice crash that left him pretty banged up while training in Florida this week.
The defending 450SX Champion did not sustain any serious injuries and he will use this next week to recover in hopes of lining up at Round 14 in Atlanta, Georgia on April 16.
