Sand of Kegums MXGP of Latvia: Results

The German rider was two places ahead of his teammate Isak Gifting who, after a difficult first heat ended in 14th place, redeemed himself in the following one crossing the finish line 10th.

In the MX2, Simon Laengenfelder, with the official GASGAS of DIGA team equipped with Maxxis tyres, once again placed in the top ten of the category with a 10th place that allowed him to gain a position in the championship standings.

Jeremy Van Horebeek, after a stunted start, finished in 18th position and due to a crash caused by technical problems in the middle of the second heat, was forced to retire from Race 2 due to damages on his Beta.

In the MXGP, the Italian rider of the KTM Marchetti, Alessandro Lupino, returned to the top ten thanks to two brilliant performances with a consistent pace which saw him finish 8th and then 9th, thus securing him 8th place overall and 9th in the World Championship.

Great race for the Venetian Davide De Bortoli in the EMX Open. The rider, who competed with Maxxcross MX-ST+ on front and MX-SM on rear, suffered a bad crash in training but still managed to achieve 3rd place overall which placed him in the Championship lead, which will end at the beginning of September with the double stage of Turkey.

Liam Everts this time however remained below expectations: in Race 1 a mistake on the third lap, while he was leading the group, made him finish 5th and in Race 2 a crash relegated him to the rear in 28th place.

Riding the KTM TBS Conversion Racing, the Dutchman hit the podium for the third consecutive time thanks to two gritty performances which consolidated his 3rd position in the championship standings. In the first heat Elzinga crossed the line 2nd after a thrilling series of overtaking, and in the second one recovered from 10th to 3rd position.

As the week before on the Belgian track in Lommel, all the Maxxis riders relied on the traction qualities of the Maxxcross MX-ST+ on front and MX-SM on rear, which contributed to Rick Elzinga’s 3rd place overall in the EMX250.

The sand of Kegums immediately saw the Maxxis Maxxcross tyres as protagonists of both the categories of the European championship that took place on the first day of the Latvian Grand Prix.

