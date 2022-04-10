AIM IN AMERICA IS RIDE THE RODEO ALL THE WAY

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 9.

Alex Rins: 7th – 2’02.694 (+ 0.655)

Joan Mir: 8th – 2’02.947 (+ 0.908)

The Suzuki duo of Alex Rins and Joan Mir came into Saturday’s action determined to find the ideal set-up on their GSX-RRs around a track they enjoy, and to put themselves in contention for strong finishes for Sunday’s GP of the Americas.

FP3 was an action-packed session, and Mir decided to go for a time attack with around 20 minutes still left on the clock. He got up to fourth on his first flying lap, but an unfortunate crash at Turn 11 with 10 minutes left cost him the chance to improve further. Mir was uninjured and, thanks to the pace shown on Friday, he stayed within the crucial Top 10. Rins was trying hard to put in fast laps, but yellow flags at the end of the session denied him a final quick lap and a potential place in Q2.

In FP4 the riders confirmed their preference for the hard-soft tyre combination and readied themselves for the fast and furious qualifying. In Q1, despite being distracted and disrupted by other riders cruising, Rins was able to finish second and progress to Q2. Both Rins and Mir gave their all in Saturday’s final session, eventually taking seventh and eighth – the same grid positions they had a week ago in Argentina, where they finished the race third and fourth.

Alex Rins:

“My performance was good today overall, but it wasn’t an easy run; it was like being on a rollercoaster because my results were up and down! I missed the chance to go directly into Q2 after the yellow flag in FP3, but I managed to do it in Q1 and I’ll start from seventh on the grid tomorrow. There are a lot of Ducatis in front of us and they seem to be strong, but I feel the GSX-RR can be strong too. I love this track and I will try hard to get a great result.”

Joan Mir:

“I felt great in FP3 this morning when the track was cooler, but then in the afternoon, when it was hotter, I didn’t have the same pace or feeling. I expected more from qualifying, but I had some trouble with getting the bike stopped. This was a problem we managed to overcome yesterday, but in FP4 and Q2 I started to feel it again – it was tricky to fix. We’ll do our best to find the best way for the race, I feel that my setup overall is strong so that makes me optimistic for tomorrow, we just need to improve a few small things.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“Qualifying was exciting and competitive, it’s always tough with small margins between all the riders. In the end it’s been a positive day for us here in America. Our settings for the race are good, and we feel confident about the ability of our riders and our bike at this track. For sure it will be a tough and very physical race, but we’ll fight for it.”

GRAND PRIX OF THE AMERICAS QUALIFYING CLASSIFICATION:

1 Jorge MARTIN Pramac Racing 2’02.039

2 Jack MILLER Ducati Lenovo Team 2’02.042 0.003 0.003

3 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati Lenovo Team 2’02.167 0.128 0.125

4 Johann ZARCO Pramac Racing 2’02.570 0.531 0.403

5 Enea BASTIANINI Gresini Racing MotoGP 2’02.578 0.539 0.008

6 Fabio QUARTARARO Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 2’02.634 0.595 0.056

7 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 2’02.694 0.655 0.060

8 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 2’02.947 0.908 0.253

9 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team 2’03.038 0.999 0.091

10 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU 2’03.054 1.015 0.016

11 Luca MARINI Mooney VR46 Racing Team 2’03.059 1.020 0.005

12 Pol ESPARGARO Repsol Honda Team 2’03.096 1.057 0.037

13 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing Q1

14 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia Racing Q1

15 Andrea DOVIZIOSO WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Q1

16 Marco BEZZECCHI Mooney VR46 Racing Team Q1

17 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Q1

18 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO Gresini Racing MotoGP Q1

19 Franco MORBIDELLI Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Q1

20 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Q1

21 Raul FERNANDEZ Tech3 KTM Factory Racing Q1

22 Remy GARDNER Tech3 KTM Factory Racing Q1

23 Alex MARQUEZ LCR Honda CASTROL Q1

24 Darryn BINDER WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP Team Q1