Mikael Persson has delivered his best FIM EnduroGP World Championship performances this season, claiming a pair of Enduro3 class podium finishes at the GP of Portugal. Enjoying the tough conditions on Saturday, Persson took his TE 300 to third place, before going one better on Sunday to claim a hard-fought second-place result and finish just under seven seconds from the win.

Continuing to settle in to both the EnduroGP championship and his Husqvarna Factory Racing team, Mikael Persson carried the momentum that saw him improve throughout the GP of Spain last weekend into round two in Portugal. Making a near mistake-free ride on Saturday, the 27-year-old delivered 12 consistent special test times to stay in touch with the leaders, boosting his confidence going into day two.

With his TE 300 2-stroke performing perfectly beneath him in the hot, dry, and stony conditions in Portugal, Persson skilfully battled through the technical terrain to ultimately rank second fastest in E3 on Sunday. In doing so he finished a highly competitive ninth in the overall EnduroGP category.

Now, feeling far more at home racing at world championship level, Mikael sits equal third in the E3 standings and looks forward to improving even further at the next stop of the 2022 FIM EnduroGP World Championship, which takes place in Carpineti, Italy, on June 24-26.

Mikael Persson: “It’s definitely been another step in the right direction for us here in Portugal – with the help of the team, I continued to improve all weekend. In fact, overall the whole round has been amazing, I felt really good on the bike and made very few mistakes, I just had one little crash today, which thankfully didn’t cost me too much time. Step-by-step we’re making improvements to the bike and in turn I’m able to be far more consistent out on the tests, and that in itself increases my confidence even further. Saturday went well with my first podium of the season and 13th overall. Then on Sunday, I was able to keep up a good strong pace, especially at the start of the day, and was leading up to the halfway point. As things went on, I struggled a little bit with my fitness but managed to bring it home in second. It would have been good to take the win, but all-in-all I’m happy with how I rode and now I’m really looking forward to carrying on at the next round.”

Results – 2022 FIM Enduro World Championship – Round 2, Portugal

Day 1

Enduro 3

1. Brad Freeman (Beta) 1:10:13.81

2. Davide Guarneri (Fantic) 1:11:05.37

3. Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) 1:11:47.69

4. Matteo Pavoni (TM) 1:11:52.91

5. Antoine Basset (Beta) 1:12:12.38

6. Daniel McCanney (Sherco) 1:12:19.55

EnduroGP

1. Wil Ruprecht (TM) 1:08:14.76

2. Josep Garcia (KTM) 1:08:18.41

3. Andrea Verona (GASGAS) 1:09:01.08

4. Thomas Oldrati (Honda) 1:10:13.00

5. Brad Freeman (Beta) 1:10:13.81

…

13. Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) 1:11:47.69

Day 2

Enduro 3

1. Davide Guarneri (Fantic) 58:43.81

2. Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) 58:50.53

3. Antoine Basset (Beta) 59:58.86

4. Matteo Pavoni (TM) 1:00:00.87

5. Marc Sans Soria (Husqvarna) 1:00:06.21

6. Daniel McCanney (Sherco) 1:01:20.86

EnduroGP

1. Josep Garcia (KTM) 58:11.12

2. Andrea Verona (GASGAS) 58:29.44

3. Wil Ruprecht (TM) 58:33.58

4. Brad Freeman (Beta) 58:33.58

5. Hamish MacDonald (Sherco) 59:15.64

6. Thomas Oldrati (Honda) 58:50.53

…

9. Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) 1:00:34.68

Championship Standings (After Round 2)

Enduro 3

1. Davide Guarneri (Fantic) 71 points

2. Brad Freeman (Beta) 69 pts

3. Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) 56 pts

4. Matteo Pavoni (TM) 56 pts

5. Antoine Basset (Beta) 45 pts

6. Daniel McCanney (Sherco) 44 pts

EnduroGP

1. Wil Ruprecht (TM) 68 points

2. Josep Garcia (KTM) 67 pts

3. Andrea Verona (GASGAS) 67 pts

4. Thomas Oldrati (Honda) 45 pts

5. Nathan Watson (Honda) 39 pts

6. Brad Freeman (Beta) 33 pts

…

14. Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) 14 pts