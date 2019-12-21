Briggs Auto Signs Davis Fisher for AFT SuperTwins

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (December 20, 2019) – BriggsAuto.com Racing announced today its intent to compete in the AFT SuperTwins class for the 2020 American Flat Track season. The powerhouse effort will combine the skill and knowledge of seasoned tuner Johnny Goad with the raw talent of premier class pilot Davis Fisher.

 

“The BriggsAuto.com Racing Team is excited to be back full-time in 2020,” said Sarah Irby-Goad of BriggsAuto.com Racing. “We have a long history in the sport that includes the Fisher family. We have witnessed the continued growth of Davis and he has become a strong contender. Combining Davis’s talent, with Johnny’s knowledge and the support of Russ and Ilene Briggs and Martin Trucking, we feel we have a winning combination for 2020 SuperTwins competition.”

 

Fisher finished ninth in AFT Twins competition in 2019 with best finish of third at both the Sacramento Mile and Williams Grove Half-Mile.

 

“I couldn’t be more excited than I am to join BriggsAuto.com Racing in 2020,” said Fisher. “With this opportunity I will be able to focus 100% on being a better racer because I know Johnny Goad will have the bikes ready to win. I’m so grateful for Bob Lanphere’s Beaverton Motorcycles and Dick Wall 60 for sticking with me on this opportunity. They will be huge assets to myself and the BriggsAuto.com team in 2020.”

 

