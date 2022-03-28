The last private tests of the 2022 pre-season ended today at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya (Spain).



The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team riders worked profitably on their Ducati Panigale V4R during the two intense days (with cold temperature).



Alvaro Bautista also had the chance to lap in wet conditions after the heavy rain that fell during the lunch break today.

DAY-1

Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi took to the track on their Ducati Panigale V4R and immediately showed a good feeling.

The Spanish rider completed 93 laps, recording an extremely convincing race pace and finishing with a best time of 1’40.824 using race tyres.

Michael Rinaldi also lapped consistently, finishing fourth at the end of the day after completing 80 laps.

Day-1 Standings

1 – A. Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’40.824

2 – J. Rea (Kawasaki) 1’41.062

3 – G. Gerloff (Yamaha) 1’41.229

4 – M. Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’41.360

5 – T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) 1’41.523





DAY-2

Despite the very low temperature, both Bautista and Rinaldi were still able to push hard continuing to work on race tyres, without using the new qualifying tyre introduced by Pirelli (SCQ).

In the afternoon Bautista returned to the track in wet conditions and concluded 18 LAPS

Day-2 Standings

1 – T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) 1’40.571

2 – A. Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’40.952

3 – I. Lecuona (Honda) 1’41.033

4 – J. Rea (Kawasaki) 1’41.168

5 – G. Gerloff (Yamaha) 1’41.320

6 – M. Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’41.610





Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“I’m satisfied with these two days of testing. We’ve worked a lot on the bike, trying some interesting solutions that have given positive results. We’ve also tried the new rear tyre that Pirelli should bring to Barcelona round, although obviously, the weather conditions will be different. We are making constant progress and this gives us great confidence. Let’s go to the Aragon tests to fix the last details that will allow us to be ready for the first round”.



Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“It’s been a profitable test in which we’ve worked especially in view Aragon race. This morning, unfortunately, I could not try to set the time with the SCX due to the rain. In any case, the feeling has improved since the Misano test and I feel we have taken a big step forward. For sure we are not at our 100% yet and that’s why the Aragon tests will be very important. * I have the feeling we are* on the right track. We just have to continue working in this direction”.





#WorldSSP

Concrete steps forward for Nicolò Bulega who completed 111 laps, increasing the feeling with the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team. Although the asphalt was much colder than yesterday, the Italian rider was able to lower the time recorded in day-1 by more than three tenths, closing with an interesting 1’45.110. This afternoon Bulega had the chance to test the Ducati Panigale V2 for the first time in wet conditions.



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP team)

“I’m satisfied with what we did both yesterday and today. We have worked well and understood many things. Maybe we’re not as close to the fastest times as we have been on other circuits but it’s clear that the temperature didn’t help us. The balance of these tests, in any case, is positive, also because I was able to ride the Panigale V2 for the first time in wet conditions”.