Challenging weekend concludes for GYTR GRT Yamaha in Aragon

A tricky weekend for the GYTR GRT Yamaha team concluded on Sunday at Motorland Aragon with Remy Gardner salvaging a point in the final feature race.

Following the Warm Up session in the morning, the GYTR GRT Yamaha riders, Remy Gardner and Marvin Fritz, were ready to attack in the Tissot Superpole Race. In the 10-lap contest, Gardner gave it all, battling until the very end for a top nine spot. After showing strong speed, he finished 13th at the chequered flag.

Afterwards, Gardner enjoyed a strong launch in Race 2 starting from 13th on the grid. The Aussie showed decent pace, but unfortunately struggled with grip in the latter stages of the race. The 26-year-old managed to salvage a point-scoring position at the end, crossing the line in 15th. Meanwhile, Fritz served his double long lap penalty for taking a seventh engine; he unluckily crashed and subsequently retired on Lap 4.

The team will be back in action for Round 11 of the FIM Superbike World Championship at Estoril in two weeks’ time.

SUPERPOLE RACE RESULTS

RACE 2 RESULTS

Remy Gardner – Superpole Race: P13 / Race 2: P15

“We tried our best today, but it was another complicated day. In the sprint race the overall race pace was not bad and we could stay close to the guys battling for the top nine. That made us confident for Race 2, but I struggled again with grip in the latter stages, so it wasn’t an easy race at all. We managed to salvage a point, but that’s for sure where we want to be. Let’s just focus on the next round, hoping we could enjoy the last two rounds.”

Marvin Fritz – Superpole Race: DNF / Race 2: DNF

“As said yesterday, the penalty for the extra engine compromised us for today as well, but as I said, I am happy to support Yamaha. I understand the situation and I can’t do anything more than wishing to Domi a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in Estoril, hoping he’ll be fully fit for the remainder of the season.”