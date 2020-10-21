Cold temperatures and the strong winds welcome Ducati at Teruel MotoGP

Just a few days after the Grand Prix of Aragón, which took place last Sunday in Alcañiz, the MotorLand Aragón race track gets ready to host the MotoGP World Championship once again for its eleventh round of the 2020 campaign. The event, named Grand Prix of Teruel, will take place this weekend and, once again, it will follow a slightly different program compared to the original schedule to allow the track asphalt to reach suitable temperatures during the early hours of the day.



The cold temperatures and the strong wind had indeed affected the first race weekend of the Ducati Team in Aragón, during which the riders of the Bologna-based squad had to work hard to understand how to manage well the tyres with the difficult conditions of the Spanish race track. Thanks to the data collected last weekend, Andrea Dovizioso returns to the MotorLand Aragón circuit confident to be able to improve his performance. At the Aragón GP, the rider from Forlì closed with a seventh position, which gave him essential points for the championship standings that see him now sitting in fourth place, only 15 points behind the leader Joan Mir.



Danilo Petrucci, who had a difficult weekend ended in fifteenth place, also returns to Spain determined to find back positive sensations on board his Ducati Desmosedici GP bike to be back fighting at the front this weekend. After the first race in Aragón, the Umbrian rider is now thirteenth in the Championship classification with 65 points. Ducati is second in the Manufacturers’ standings, while the Ducati Team is third in the Teams’ standings.



Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 4th (106 points)

“Thanks to the experience we made in last Sunday’s race at MotorLand, I think that during the next race weekend we will be able to aim for better results. Now we have many data at our disposal that we can use to try to understand how to manage the tyre consumption well, which again it will be crucial during the race. We still have room for improvement, and if we work in the right direction, I am sure that we will be more competitive here. Let’s hope to find normal conditions in each session to be able to take full advantage of the track time available starting already on Friday to be ready on Sunday. There are 4 Grands Prix left, and we are not that far from our target. For sure, we won’t give up”.



Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 13th (65 points)

“As we have already seen this year, where there are two consecutive races at the same venue, the results are never the same. We want to improve our performance here compared to the last GP and find again that path that allowed us to start our good progression after Misano. The cool temperatures will once again affect the race weekend, but now we can count on the experience we have from last Sunday to try to manage this Gran Prix better. I am sure that we will be able to fight for better results”.



The Teruel GP will officially kick off this Friday 23rd October with the first session of free practices, starting from 10:55 AM local time (GMT +2.00)



Circuit information



Country: Spain

Name: MotorLand Aragón

Best lap: Lorenzo (Yamaha), 1:48.120 (169,0 km/h) – 2015

Circuit record: Márquez (Honda), 1:46.635 (171,4 km/h) – 2015

Top speed: Bagnaia (Ducati), 351,8 km/h – 2020

Track length: 5,1 km

Race distance: 23 laps (116,8 km)

Corners: 17 (10 left, 7 right)



2020 Results

Podium: 1° Rins (Suzuki), 2° A. Márquez (Honda), 3° Mir (Suzuki)

Pole Position: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:47.076 (170,6 km/h)

Fastest lap: Rins (Suzuki), 1:48.404 (168,6 km/h)



Rider Information



Andrea Dovizioso

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 04

Age: 34 (born on 23rd March 1986 in Forlimpopoli, Italy)

Residence: Forlì (Italy)

Races: 323 (225 x MotoGP, 49 x 250cc, 49 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2008 (MotoGP), Spain 2005 (250cc), Italy 2001 (125cc)

Wins: 24 (15 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 5 125cc)

First Win: Britain 2009 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2006 (250cc), South Africa 2004 (125cc)

Pole Positions: 20 (7 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 9 125cc)

First Pole: Japan 2010 (MotoGP), France 2006 (250cc), France 2003 (125cc)

World Titles: 1 (125cc, 2004)



Danilo Petrucci

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 9

Age: 29 (born on 24th October 1990 in Terni, Italy)

Residence: Terni (Italy)

Races: 147 (MotoGP)

First GP: 2012 Qatar (MotoGP

Wins: 2 (MotoGP)

First Win: Italy 2019 (MotoGP)

Pole Position: –

First Pole: –

World Titles: –



Championship information



Riders’ standings

Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team) – 4º (106 points)

Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team) – 13º (65 points)



Manufacturers’ standings

Ducati – 2º (160 points)



Teams’ standings

Ducati Team – 3º (171 points)