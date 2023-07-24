Distinctive and impactful has always been a hallmark of Suzuki’s motorcycle approach. From incredible performance sportbikes to highway mile crunching cruisers to dual-sport warriors and off-road championship winning bikes Suzuki has led the pack since 1952. Let’s take look at the first group of 2024 Suzuki Motorcycles launched and see what Suzuki has instore for it’s 72nd year of production!

Remember this is early launch, first release information so everything and anything can be subject to change, but everything I post is official from Suzuki Corporate at the time of writing. That said, let’s see what 2024 Suzuki has to offer you.

For 2024, we start off with Suzuki’s iconic 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition and 2024 Suzuki Hayabusa which really is the royal gem of the early releases. Since the 1999 Suzuki Hayabusa things have really improved and changed over the 25 years! The Hayabusa accelerates quicker and smoother than ever before and rider control is unmatched because of the Hayabusa’s Suzuki Intelligent Ride System. The motorcycling world has changed in those years, while the Hayabusa remains firmly on its perch as motorcycling’s Ultimate Sportbike.

And we also get 1 additional sportbike from the legendary GSX-R line, the 2024 Suzuki GSX-R750! Personally, I love the 750cc sportbike range, no one else makes a 750cc sportbike (they are rare) as well rounded as Suzuki does. More powerful and smoother than a 600cc but more handling dynamics than a 1000cc, it’s the perfect balance IMO.

True Dual-Sports and Supermoto’s are up next with the returning 2024 Suzuki DR650S and 2024 Suzuki DR-Z400S. I can’t believe the DR650 is still around and still going strong as a rider favorite. The DR-Z400S is the dual-sport version of the Supermoto 2024 Suzuki DR-Z400SM, which I really have to review from Suzuki one day, a 400cc supermoto just sounds too fun not to ride!

Around this time of year we usually see the motocross and off-road bikes launch in full, but this year we get 3 early releases instead of the entire line…2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 and 2024 Suzuki RM-Z250 for motocross and 2024 Suzuki DR-Z125L 2024 Suzuki DR-Z50 for the off-roaders. Does this mean Suzuki will be revamping their motocross and off-road bikes for 2024 or that’s all we get? I’m hoping for the revamp as 2023 Suzuki we didn’t get too many motocross or off-road bikes either.

Update: I was just informed that we have 3 returning standard sport bikes as well! Yay! So here you go 2024 Suzuki SV650X, 2024 Suzuki SV650 ABS, and the 2024 Suzuki SV650 I’ve always liked the SV650 series looks and particularly the V-Twin engine (I did own the 2007 V-Strom 650 with the “same” engine and loved it). Great to see the SV650 still going on for 2024.

Suzuki Unveils the 25th Anniversary Model of the Flagship Motorcycle Hayabusa

The Hayabusa, Suzuki Motor Corporation’s flagship motorcycle, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023. In commemoration, Suzuki introduces the 25th anniversary model, which will be sold globally from July, including in Japan.

The special features for the 25th anniversary model are an orange and black-based body, and special colors for the drive chain adjuster and front brake disk inner. Original engravings have been added to the muffler body and drive chain, and a 25th anniversary emblem and a three-dimensional “SUZUKI” logo on the tank. Also, the single-seat cowl is standard equipment (excluding Japan spec).

The first generation of the model was introduced at Intermot, held in Germany in 1998, as the “Hayabusa (GSX1300R)” and sales started in Europe and North America in 1999. The product concept was “Ultimate Sport”, and its high power and handling performance, coupled with its unique and aerodynamic styling, created a sensation and it became a flagship motorcycle representing Suzuki.

The second generation, with increased displacement from 1,299cm3 to 1,340cm3, was released in 2007. It inherited the outstanding and powerful performance of the first generation, with a newly adopted feature, the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), which allowed adjusting of the output characteristics by riders’ choice. Sales also expanded worldwide, launching Japanese domestic specs for the first time in 2014 and starting production and sales in India in 2016.

In 2021, the third generation Hayabusa was introduced, with a fully improved engine and chassis, and various electronic controls. The engine and chassis parts have been fully reassessed, along with adopting the electronic control system “S.I.R.S (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System)”, such as traction control systems and Bi-directional quick shift systems, making this model powerful yet controllable, and embody the styling design concept, “The Refined Beast”.

Currently, the Hayabusa is sold in 48 countries worldwide, including the United States, Europe, India, and Latin America, with cumulative series production of over 200,000 units.

Comment from President Toshihiro Suzuki

“The Hayabusa series has been a flagship model representing Suzuki, and has fans all over the world. We would like to express our deepest gratitude that this model is able to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and that it has been continuously loved by everyone for this long.

I have personally test ridden the prototype of the current third generation model, and I am proud to say that we, the Suzuki team, can present to you the best model to date. The Hayabusa will never stop its evolution. We ask for your continued love and support.”

1999 Suzuki Hayabusa GSX1300R: 2-WHEELED SAMURAI WARRIOR.

Hayabusa: 25 Years of History

1998

Unveiled at Intermot, Germany as the “Hayabusa (GSX1300R)”

1999

Started sales

2007

Started sales of second generation

2014

Started sales of Japan spec

2016

Started production and sales in India

2021

Started sales of third generation

2022

Achieved accumulated production of 200,000 units

Hayabusa Series List of Awards (Japan)

Japan Institute of Design Promotion / FY2014 Good Design Award (second generation)

All Japan Motorcycle Association of Culture / 4 th Japan Bike of the Year 2021 Small Motorcycles Category Grand Gold Award

Japan Bike of the Year 2021 Small Motorcycles Category Grand Gold Award Young Machine / Machine of the Year 2021 1 st place in Overall Category, Street Sport Big Bike Category

place in Overall Category, Street Sport Big Bike Category Japan Industrial Design Association / Design Museum Selection

Suzuki GSX-R750, DR650S, and DR-Z400/DR-Z400SM Models Break Cover for 2024

Brea, CA – Suzuki Motor USA is pleased to launch its first group of 2024 motorcycles. The Suzuki GSX-R750, DR-Z400S, DR-Z400SM, and DR650S models all remain pillars of Suzuki’s lineup.

Since defining the sportbike segment in 1985, winning multiple road racing championships, and becoming a dominant force in MotoAmerica Supersport racing over the past two seasons, the 2024 GSX-R750 aims to thrill riders with laser-like handling and exhilarating acceleration.

For 2024, Suzuki DualSport models see the incredible DR-Z400 line celebrate its 25th anniversary, the DR-Z400SM defines Supermoto performance and style, while the proven DR650S continues to combine both on-road riding enjoyment with rock-solid off-road versatility.

SPORTBIKE

Whether it’s on the road or the racetrack, the GSX-R750 delivers a stunning mixture of outstanding engine performance, precision handling, and a lightweight and agile chassis combining for an exhilarating motorcycle.

Its secret is an incomparable pairing of 750cc performance with the lightweight, compact chassis of a 600cc Supersport, complemented by technologically-advanced suspension front and rear.

For 2024 the takes on a few stunning new looks, including revisiting Suzuki’s classic blue and white livery in Pearl Brilliant White/Metallic Triton Blue. It is also offered in Pearl Brilliant White and Metallic Matte Stellar Blue or classy Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Glass Sparkle Black.

DUALSPORT

DR650S – The 2024 Suzuki DR650S continues its reign as perhaps the best all-around, dual-purpose motorcycle available today. Always an outstanding performance value, every DR650S is quality built by Suzuki and features a dependable, 644cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder four-stroke engine mounted in a robust steel, semi-double cradle frame.

A variety of riders will enjoy this motorcycle, thanks to a seat height that may be significantly reduced (using the optional Low Side Stand Kit from Suzuki Genuine Accessories). Strong aluminum, spoke-style rims carrying tires that can manage both the street and dirt are fitted so riders can tackle pavement or trails with ease.

With Solid Black and Iron Gray paint and contrasting black and orange graphics, or bright Solid Special White #2 bodywork that features distinctive blue and black graphics, the DR650S looks great when ridden on any surface. Whatever adventure a rider undertakes, the 2024 Suzuki DR650S is a willing and eager partner.

DR-Z400S – The 2024 DR-Z400S is the latest evolution of the motorcycle that built the foundation of the modern DualSport movement. Celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2024, the DR-Z400S extends the on- and off-road legacy only Suzuki can provide.

Riders remain impressed with the torque from the 398cc, liquid-cooled powerplant, as well as the crisp-handling, adjustable suspension. This ultra-reliable bike is completely street-legal, with an electric start, and easy-to-read instrument cluster. Fully black, aluminum EXCEL rims laced with bright stainless-steel spokes are set up to accept rim locks if the rider chooses to mount more focused DualSport rubber.

True to its Suzuki off-road heritage, the 2024 DR-Z400S is available in stunning Champion Yellow bodywork enhanced with new blue and silver graphics, or gray and silver graphics on classy Solid Black bodywork making the DR-Z400S stand out everywhere.

SUPERMOTO

DR-Z400SM – Suzuki’s 2024 SuperMoto variant, the DR-Z400SM, is based on the legendary DR-Z400S. Combining SuperMoto styling and features in a proven, narrow, lithe, and street-legal package. This bike brings off-road soul and sportbike riding fun to paved roads. The DR-Z400SM is just as at home on a twisty forest road, as it is on tight canyon curves, or slicing through commuter traffic around town.

Its 398cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine provides strong low-rpm torque and crisp throttle response for any of these rides. Key differences between the DR-Z400SM and the DR-Z400S are the inverted front fork, wide spoke-style 17-inch wheels, and 300mm diameter floating front brake rotor. The inverted fork contributes to less unsprung weight and improved overall on-road handling, while the large front brake and wider rims with high-grip tires help offer an exhilarating sportbike style riding experience.

Like all Suzuki motorcycles, these 2024 models may be enhanced with a variety of Suzuki Genuine Accessories, specifically designed for each model, and aimed at enhancing the riding and ownership experience.

Suzuki RM-Z Motocross Motorcycles & Select Youth Products Launch for 2024

Brea, CA – Suzuki Motor USA is pleased to introduce its 2024 RM-Z motocross models and select youth motorcycle and ATV products. Coming off a resurgent 2023 Supercross season, Suzuki’s RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 remain a weapon of choice for riders at all levels.

Delivering amateur and pro racers a solid combination of performance, value, handling, and attractive styling, the RM-Z line continues to be a viable motocross option for 2024 and represents, perhaps the industry’s strongest value proposition. And with the return of the RM Army Edition, RM-Z riders will have even more to look forward to.

Suzuki’s recreational youth motorcycles – the proven DR-Z125L and DR-Z50 continue providing an excellent entry point and riding skills learning path for young riders.

Suzuki’s QuadSport youth ATV- the QuadSport Z50 offers families with young riders a great route to discover the sport, capture treasured memories, and extend their kids’ riding skills. With thoughtful features that help deliver fun for young riders, and peace of mind for parents, the QuadSport Z50 is a great entry into off-road riding.

MOTOCROSS

RM-Z450 – Legendary rider Ken Roczen proved the RM-Z450 remains the champion’s choice. The RM-Z450’s sleek, race-ready appearance, strong engine, and nimble chassis provide the effective power and precise handling required to continue Suzuki’s race-winning legacy. It is no surprise Roczen finished the just-concluded AMA Supercross season tied for third in the championship with an event win and multiple podium finishes.

The RM-Z450 epitomizes Suzuki’s Winning Balance philosophy of “RUN, TURN, and STOP” with strong brakes helping provide superb stopping power, a wide spread of engine muscle with high peak power; and a strong, light, and agile chassis allowing the RM-Z450 to remain the class standard for cornering performance.

Tuning the electronic fuel injection and ignition systems for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner and proven fuel-coupler system; included with each 2024 RM-Z450.

RM ARMY EDITION

The RM Army Edition is back for 2024. This kit is comprised of a special set of components making 2024 RM-Zs even more race-ready, right out of the gate.

New for 2024, the RM Army Edition kit includes an exclusive full-system exhaust from Pro Circuit. The new system has a Stainless-Steel Head Pipe, a Titanium Silencer Shell, and a Carbon Fiber End Cap wrapped with a custom RM Army Edition decal. Also included is a fresh, new RM Army graphics package from Throttle Syndicate further enhancing the RM-Z’s styling.

All 2024 model RM-Z250’s and RM-Z450’s purchased through September 30th, 2023, will include an RM Army Edition Kit free of charge. RM Army Edition kits will be shipped directly to the selling Suzuki dealer after a rider purchases a new 2024 RM-Z motocross model. Combining this kit with the adjustability that Suzuki’s MX-Tuner 2.0 provides, the RM-Z reinforces itself even more as a worthy competitor.

RM-Z250 – The 2024 RM-Z250 remains the choice of wise professionals and privateers everywhere, as this agile bike mirrors the sleek, race-ready RM-Z450 with a flexible engine and responsive chassis producing exceptional performance. Using Suzuki’s “RUN, TURN, and STOP” philosophy, factory engineers have made the RM-Z250 a formidable competitor for 2024.

Fed by a dual injector EFI system, a center-port cylinder head, and an AMA-compliant exhaust system, the RM-Z250’s four-stroke, four-valve engine delivers strong, usable power through the entire rev range.

The RM-Z250 has an enduring reputation as the best-handling 250 on the track. The twin-spar aluminum frame and hydro-formed swingarm carry a KYB suspension using a coil spring fork and a rear shock with four-way damping force adjustment. Strong brakes and ergonomically shaped bodywork help the rider maneuver the RM-Z250 as it carves up the racetrack.

Tuning the RM-Z250’s fuel injection and ignition for maximum performance is easy thanks to Suzuki’s smartphone-based MX-Tuner and proven fuel-coupler system. Suzuki’s Winning Balance is on display with the 2024 RM-Z250 as it sets its own high standard for cornering performance.

YOUTH MOTORCYCLES

DR-Z125L – The 2024 Suzuki DR650S continues its reign as perhaps the best all-around, dual-purpose motorcycle available today. Always an outstanding performance value, every DR650S is quality built by Suzuki and features a dependable, 644cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder four-stroke engine mounted in a robust steel, semi-double cradle frame.

A variety of riders will enjoy this motorcycle, thanks to a seat height that may be significantly reduced (using the optional Low Side Stand Kit from Suzuki Genuine Accessories). Strong aluminum, spoke-style rims carrying tires that can manage both the street and dirt are fitted so riders can tackle pavement or trails with ease.

With Solid Black and Iron Gray paint and contrasting black and orange graphics, or bright Solid Special White #2 bodywork that features distinctive blue and black graphics, the DR650S looks great when ridden on any surface. Whatever

DR-Z50 – The 2024 Suzuki DR-Z50 is the ideal way to introduce young, beginning riders to motorcycling. The four-stroke powered DR-Z50 wraps big bike looks around a platform developed to keep supervising adults in control of the ride while their rider begins to learn the sport.

This compact, Suzuki-built mini-bike brings ease and convenience to riders just getting started on two wheels. With an automatic clutch and three-speed transmission, easy-to-use electric starting, and a low 22-inch seat height, the race-styled DR-Z50 helps build confidence and ability for young, supervised riders. The proven, easy-to-maintain 49cc engine delivers smooth, controllable power. Adult supervisors may adjust the engine’s power level, so young riders learn riding skills at a proper and comfortable learning pace.

This motorcycle can be in the family for years, thanks to its stout construction and sturdy 10-inch wheels; the Suzuki DR-Z50 mixes a reliable engine with quality running gear built and engineered to last. The DR-Z50 is the perfect way to have your youngest in the family involved in motorcycling!

