Crash for Ducati at WorldSBK testing concludes Phillip Island

Two days of official WorldSBK testing for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, ended today at the Phillip Island Circuit (Australia), with Scott Redding and Chaz Davis in 6th and 11th position respectively.



Scott Redding got off to a great start on Day-2, staying in P1 for a long time. A crash at turn 10 at the start of the afternoon session (after a good lap in 1’30.8 and the best T4 overall) delayed the work programme for the second testing day. His team, however, did an extraordinary job allowing Scott to get back on track for the final run.

After the comparison work between the 2019 and the 2020 version of the Ducati Panigale V4 R, on the second day of testing, Chaz Davies focused on the set up by putting together 65 laps.

Both Aruba.it Racing – Ducati riders also received positive information about the race pace ahead of the first round of the 2020 WorldSBK season which will kick off on Friday with the #AusWorldSBK free practice at the iconic Phillip Island circuit in Victoria State, Australia.



#45 Scott Redding – Combined Standings Day 1-2: P6

Day-1: P6 (1’31.236, +0.496, 46 laps)

Day-2: P6 (1’30.885, +0.362, 45 laps)



#7 Chaz Davies – Combined Standings Day 1-2: P11

Day-1: P10 (1,32,113, +1,373, 44 laps)

Day-2: P11 (1,31,533, +1,085, 65 laps)



Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“I’m very pleased with what we’ve done. They were two important days in which we worked on many aspects. We have closed the gap to front guys and the feeling with the bike is definitely positive. It’s a shame about today’s crash but the important thing is that there were no consequences. Maybe we still need to improve on the single lap but the race pace data is very positive”.



Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #7)

“It’s been a busy couple of days. If I’m honest, I think I found a good feeling, maybe not great but still positive even if we still have to perfect the set up for the race. Compared to the first day of testing, however, today the feeling was better. It is clear that we still have a lot of work to do but there is a lot of confidence and above all a lot of desire to start the season in the best possible way.