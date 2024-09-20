Custom Bike Show Winners at Italian Bike Week 2024

The September round of the IMC awarded the most beautiful “special” bikes of third edition of the Italian Bike Week, which took place from September 12 to 15, 2024

This past weekend in Lignano Sabbiadoro (Udine – Italy) took place the 2024 edition of the Italian Bike Week, an event born in 2022 as the September spin-off of the historic Biker Fest International. The format remains similar, condensing the thrill of large motorcycle rallies, the excitement of festivals, and the chance to test the latest two wheels models from leading motorcycle manufacturers—all in one event.

While the accent is on the Adventure & Off-Road world, which shifts the emphasis from the traditionally custom-focused Biker Fest International, IBW does not forget its roots. These roots are firmly tied to one of the most historic Bike Shows in Europe, born in 1987 with the BFI. Italian Bike Week doubles the Lignano appointment with the first and only national championship dedicated to customizers and special motorcycles: the Italian Motorcycle Championship (IMC), which made its return in the Adriatic city a few months after the May round held during the Biker Fest.

It was a fierce competition, not only for the special builders but also for the IMC judges, who had the tough task of selecting the best and most unique custom bikes from over 50 entries from across Italy and abroad. There were eight categories in the competition, plus the most prestigious award, the Best in Show, honoring the build that captured the hearts of both judges and the audience.

The winner was ‘Goddess of Speed’, a magnificent creation by Mirko Perugini of Gallery Motorcycles (BS), built around the legendary Harley-Davidson Evolution engine. Completed in the spring, this special bike made its debut at the 30th HOG Rally, winning its first award at the official European Harley-Davidson event held in Senigallia (AN) in early June. The inspiration for this bike comes from the world of speed records, with numerous nods to the pre-war Land Speed Record era. These include the streamlined tail fairing, wide handlebars bent downwards, a springer front fork, and 21-inch and 16-inch lenticular wheels.

At the heart of the custom-built frame lies the powerful 1340 cc V-Twin engine, fed by an iconic S&S Super E carburetor. The engine has been deliberately “aged” to match the overall vintage style of the bike. For example, the rocker covers were removed, exposing the valve mechanisms—an homage to legendary models from the 1920s and ’30s. The motorcycle also features a figurehead of Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, a design borrowed from luxury Packard sedans. Modern high-performance components, like a Brembo radial rear brake caliper, complete the build. The vintage paint job, with its period-correct colors and graphics, was done by Dox Art Factory.

Moving on to the categories, Harley-Davidson dominated both the Cafe Racer and Old Style classes. In the former the winner was an 883 from Low Special Parts (NA), while in the latter ‘El Chapo’, a Heritage Classic built by H-D Bergamo (BG) in the Chicano style, claimed victory. This bike also appeared on the cover of the August/September issue of Bikers Life. Two Hondas, a Hornet customized by FTG Moto (MI) and a Shadow 600 by Rome’s Red House Chopper, took top honors in the Streetfighter and Metric categories, respectively.

Given the event’s “dirt” spirit, the Scrambler and Adventure categories were particularly popular. A Norton Commando built by Grillo from Savona won the Scrambler class, while the Yamaha Super Ténéré from Punto Moto Factory Bike (VE) took first place in the Adventure category, specially introduced for IBW. Austria also claimed several victories, with Stefan B.’s S&S-powered ‘Knickrammen’ taking first place in the Freestyle category and Ramses Garage dominating the Modified H-D class with a Vicla based on the Heritage Softail.

With its summer dates now behind it, the Italian Motorcycle Championship continues into the fall, with the next round scheduled for Cesena from November 23-24, during the Ruotando – Kustom Kulture event.

CUSTOM BIKE SHOW IMC – ITALIAN BIKE WEEK 2024 COMPLETE RESULTS

SCRAMBLER

1st – NORTON COMMANDO – Grillo (SV) – Wins Kappa top case

2nd – YAMAHA TT 600 – Raw Custom (PD) – Wins Wemoto voucher + sweatshirt & kit

3rd – HONDA CB250 – Stray’s Garage (MO) – Wins large WD40 prize + Melo Orafo plaque

CAFE RACER

1st – H-D 883 – Low Special Parts (NA) – Wins Motorcycle Storehouse helmet

2nd – MOTO GUZZI 1000 SP – North East Custom (PD) – Wins Bertoni sunglasses

3rd – SUZUKI DR650 – MdiM Garage Style (TV) – Wins large WD40 prize + Melo Orafo plaque

OLD STYLE

1st – H-D Heritage Classic – H-D Bergamo (BG) – Wins €200 MCJ Exhaust voucher

2nd – H-D FLH – Orsetto Garage & CE Performance (TV) – Wins Motorcycle Storehouse prize & oil

3rd – H-D FLH – Mirko Capone (TV) – Wins large WD40 prize + Melo Orafo plaque

STREETFIGHTER

1st – HONDA HORNET – FTG Moto (MI) – Wins Rebuffini prize

2nd – H-D FXR – Reds Motorcycles (VI) – Wins WD40 + Bardahl prize

3rd – YAMAHA XJR 1300 – Orsetto Garage (TV) – Wins large WD40 prize + Melo Orafo plaque

MODIFIED H-D

1st – H-D HERITAGE SOFTAIL – Ramses Garage (Austria) – Wins €200 MCJ Exhaust voucher

2nd – H-D XL 883R – Low Special Parts (NA) – Wins IMC handlebar

3rd – H-D NIGHT ROD – Devil’s Garage (RC) – Wins large WD40 prize + Melo Orafo plaque

METRIC

1st – HONDA SHADOW 600 – Red House Chopper (RM) – Wins €100 Faster96 voucher

2nd – HONDA SHADOW 600 – Croy Garage (VR) – Wins WD40 + Rebuffini prize

3rd – HONDA SHADOW 750 – Mr Fighter (TV) – Wins large WD40 prize + Melo Orafo plaque

ADVENTURE

1st – YAMAHA SUPER TENERE – Punto Moto Factory Bike (VE) – Wins €200 MCJ Exhaust voucher

2nd – BMW R100 GS – Santa Fox (SV) – Wins WD40 + Bardahl prize

3rd – HONDA TRANSALP 600 – MdiM Garage Style (TV) – Wins large WD40 prize + Melo Orafo plaque

FREESTYLE

1st – S&S 58 KNICKRAMMEN – Stefan B. (Austria) – Wins Rebuffini prize

2nd – HONDA SHADOW – Samuele Gorni (MN) – Wins €100 Faster96 voucher

3rd – URAL – Stray’s Garage (MO) – Wins large WD40 prize + Melo Orafo plaque

BEST IN SHOW

H-D 1340 – Gallery Motorcycles (BS) – Wins a weekend for two at the 39th Biker Fest International in Lignano Sabbiadoro (UD) from May 15-18, 2024