Dallas Daniels sweeps Progressive Springfield Short Track doubleheader

It was a marathon night for the AFT Singles riders at the Illinois State Fairgrounds Arena, having to race two Semis and two Main Events on the same night for a total of 72 laps. Daniels and Rush were on par for a good outing, qualifying third and fourth, respectively. The pair also had a good result in their Semis, taking runner-up finishes to start on the front row for the first Main Event.

They both got a good start, with Rush quickly moving to the lead and the defending champion in fourth. Daniels advanced to third before the halfway point and then passed his teammate five laps later. He continued his forward charge and took over the lead just before the clock ran out. Unfortunately, on the final lap, the competition made contact with him in Turn 3, putting him on the ground. After intensive review from the officials, the running order was reverted to the lap prior to the incident, and Daniels was credited with the win, with Rush right behind in second.

Daniels came out swinging in the second half of the evening and won his Semi race. After the start of the second Main, he quickly moved to third. The red flag came out three laps into the race after a rider up front went down, putting him second in the staggered restart. He made his move to the front with around two minutes remaining, and then the race was red-flagged again with seconds left on the clock after his teammate Rush went down. It was a three-lap sprint, so Daniels put his head down and went unchallenged to take his second win of the night and fourth this season. The double win at his home race was an important 27-points haul that moved the Illinois rider back to the top of the points standings, giving him a seven-point lead with three rounds remaining.

Starting from the second row of the grid, Rush had a good start inside of the top five. He was fourth after the restart and advanced to the final podium spot before the halfway mark. Unfortunately, another rider made contact with him in the final moments of the race, and the Californian went down. Starting at the back of the grid in the staggered restart, Rush put his head down and put on an impressive charge back to seventh.

The Estenson Racing team is right back at it tomorrow as they head over to the big track for some twin racing at the Springfield Mile I and II on September 4-5. Next up for the AFT Singles team is another Progressive American Flat Track doubleheader at the legendary Sacramento Mile on September 11-12.