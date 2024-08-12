Decent Points for Aegerter and Gardner on Sunday in Portimao

Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner took home valuable points on the final day at the Autodromo do Algarve (Portimao), Portugal, in the seventh round of the 2024 FIM World Superbike Championship.

Following a decent warm-up, with Gardner and Aegerter showing promising pace, the GYTR GRT Yamaha pair were feeling confident ahead of the Superpole Race. Aegerter enjoyed a strong getaway to find himself sixth in the early stages. Afterwards, a strong effort in the final lap earned him a strong eighth, meaning he was promoted to the third row for Race 2. Gardner encountered an eventful start, losing positions in the opening lap. The Aussie rider tried to make his way through the field, but couldn’t climb higher than 15th.

Aegerter and Gardner started from eighth and 15th on the grid for Race 2, with both facing a challenging first lap. The GYTR GRT Yamaha duo showed then consistent race speed in the 20-lap contest, battling hard and scoring good points as Aegerter crossed the line in tenth, with Gardner 12th at the chequered flag.

Dominique Aegerter – Superpole Race: P8 / Race 2: P10

“We tried our best, overall we showed consistent speed. Of course this is not where we want to be, but we have to the positive things from this weekend. In the sprint race I had a fantastic start and I could fight for a place in top nine. I pushed very hard and in the final lap I was able to achieve P8, which gave me the chance to be promoted to third row. Then, in Race 2, the goal was to stay with those in front; overall the pace wasn’t bad and we were able to score decent points.”

Remy Gardner – Superpole Race: P15 / Race 2: P12

“It wasn’t our weekend, it was a challenging one to be honest. I tried to push as much as I could to earn a top nine spot in the Superpole Race, but it wasn’t easy to deal with the mid-pack and unfortunately I was not able to make progress in the Superpole Race. Overall the speed was a bit better in Race 2, although not fantastic, and I managed to be consistent and bring home some points. Now it’s time to reset and focus on the next round.”