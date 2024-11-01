Beta Success at Fallen Timbers Hard Enduro in Little Hocking Ohio

November 1, 2024 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Beta Success at Fallen Timbers Hard Enduro in Little Hocking Ohio

Little Hocking, Ohio

Fallen Timbers Hard Enduro

October 27th, 2024

Beta Success at Hard Enduro – Lewis Wins & Flynn Champion

The US Hard Enduro series was in Ohio for the Fallen Timbers Hard Enduro. The race format was a four-hour, five-lap race. The terrain consisted of creek beds, big rock gardens, and hills that added to over 2000 feet of elevation gain. Off the start, James Flynn and Danny Lewis were battling the lead pack fighting for position on the first lap. Flynn had pulled ahead but on the third lap, Lewis put on a charge and took over the lead, which was over four minutes at one point. Lewis was able to bring it home for first place, while Flynn placed second. James Flynn who rides for the IRC team on a Beta RR Race Edition clinched the East Hard Enduro Title with his second finish at the round.

Results:
Danny Lewis » 1st Place » Pro Class

James Flynn » 2nd Place » Pro Class East Hard Enduro Champion

Photo courtesy of: US Hard Enduro

About Michael Le Pard 11175 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Dakar Rally 2022 – Stage Eight

January 10, 2022 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Dakar Rally 2022 – Stage Eight

Today’s 395-kilometer special comprised a three-way mixture of sand, dirt, and dunes. With navigation proving less testing than on Sunday’s stage seven, times throughout the front runners were extremely close with the top eight separated […]