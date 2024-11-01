Beta Success at Fallen Timbers Hard Enduro in Little Hocking Ohio

Beta Success at Hard Enduro – Lewis Wins & Flynn Champion The US Hard Enduro series was in Ohio for the Fallen Timbers Hard Enduro. The race format was a four-hour, five-lap race. The terrain consisted of creek beds, big rock gardens, and hills that added to over 2000 feet of elevation gain. Off the start, James Flynn and Danny Lewis were battling the lead pack fighting for position on the first lap. Flynn had pulled ahead but on the third lap, Lewis put on a charge and took over the lead, which was over four minutes at one point. Lewis was able to bring it home for first place, while Flynn placed second. James Flynn who rides for the IRC team on a Beta RR Race Edition clinched the East Hard Enduro Title with his second finish at the round.