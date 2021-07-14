Ducati Double Podiums at Laguna Seca with 2-2 Results

Sunnyvale, Calif., July 11, 2021 – The rolling hills of the world renowned WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca show no trouble for the European duo Loris Baz and Toni Elias, with Baz recording the fastest lap of the weekend propelling him to his best performance of the season to date, taking two second place podiums from two starts in California. The 2-2 result hoists Baz into fifth in the standing, 15 points off Suzuki rider Cameron Peterson.



Baz, on his return back to Laguna Seca, consistently challenging Jake Gagne (Yamaha) in an exceptional showing for the Warhouse HSBK Racing Ducati New York Ducati Panigale V4 R SBK.



Toni Elias also showed his mettle as he battles through 8-7 results for his first showing on the Panera Bread Ducati, as he fills in for Kyle Wyman at Laguna Seca who suffered from a broken arm at Road Atlanta.



2021 MotoAmerica Superbike Standing – Top 5

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 225

P2 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 160

P3 – Josh Herrin (Yamaha) 145

P4 – Cameron Petersen (Suzuki) 137

P5 – Loris Baz (Ducati) 122

P10 – Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 49



Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York – Ducati #76)

“It’s been a great weekend; the best we’ve had so far,” Baz said. “We’ve had no real issues all weekend, besides the small fumble on Friday, we’ve been strong all weekend. I think since Road America, race one, we finally found a bass setup that I like on the bike, so I’m riding better and better. I’ve really enjoyed riding the V4 R at Laguna Seca. I was able to put pressure on Jake during race one and race two. We put on a great show in front of the many fans around the track. Considering how new this project is, we are getting better and better, so I look forward to the future.”



Toni Elias (Panera Bread Ducati – Ducati #24)

“I am really happy to come here and have the opportunity to ride Kyle’s bike,” said Elias. “I felt what it was like to be racing again; feeling the pressure, the nervousness, and battling all the way up until the last corner. It’s been amazing. We worked on improving every session to get better and better. We suffered with traction and that’s what made me suffer a little, but in general we made good steps forward. I felt super great with Kyle’s team – a lot of good people. They were very open and listened to my opinion, which can be difficult when coming into a new team. Overall, it was a good experience and now I have more information on the Ducati, so I look forward to the future to hopefully continue riding for the brand.”