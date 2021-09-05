Eighth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship Afyon Turkey Results

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Maxime Renaux celebrated the eighth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Afyon, Turkey, from the second step of the podium following an emphatic race win in the final race of the day. 25-points for the win paired with the 18-points scored for fourth position in Race 1; the French ace has successfully extended his MX2 Championship lead to 37-points.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team had to work hard at the first of two back-to-back Grand Prix rounds to take place in Afyon, Turkey, this weekend. The circuit, built at 3,350 feet above sea-level, required the mechanics to work hard behind the scenes to ensure a competitive bike for the riders.

Making a strong start in race one, Renaux felt he pushed too hard after going wide at turn-one and had to complete a few laps in seventh position before mounting his charge. After the first 10-minutes, the ‘959’ eventually put together a series of calculated passes to press forward but tightened up near the end of the race and had to settle for fourth.

In contrast to Renaux’s strong start, both Benistant and Geerts had to fight forward from the back of the pack. After a difficult race where both riders found it hard to get comfortable and push their limits, the duo finished eighth and ninth, respectively.

In the second and final race of the day, Renaux rocketed out of the gate, took the holeshot and led every lap for his fourth race victory of the season. Consequently, the Frenchman celebrated the Turkish Grand Prix from the second step of the podium, extending his podium tally in 2021 to six.

A lightning-fast start in race two saw Geerts and Benistant reach the first turn with the leading riders. Geerts got cross rutted on the opening lap and was jostled from third back to seventh, while Benistant had a spectacular off-track excursion that resulted in a crash.

Geerts was able to recover to finish sixth in the race, and sixth in the Grand Prix classification.

Benistant was fortunate to escape his fall unscathed, and after an impressive late-race charge, he was able to fight back to 11th, which was enough for a top-10 overall result. He was ninth.

After an intense day of racing, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team is already set to return to the venue here at the Afyon Motor Center in Turkey for the ninth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, which will take place in two days – on Wednesday 7th September.

Maxime Renaux

2nd MX2 Grand Prix of Turkey, 43-points

MX2 Championship Leader, 314-points

“It was a good day. I made two great starts today, but I went too wide on the first one and dropped back to eighth. I pushed as hard as I could, but I think maybe a little bit too hard because I ended up riding a little bit stiff. In the second race, it was completely different because I started first and was able to make some fast laps and the beginning and pull clear from the others. It was really good and I really look forward to the second GP here.”

Jago Geerts

6th MX2 Grand Prix of Turkey, 27-points

3rd MX2 Championship Standings, 262-points

“I had a difficult timed practice this morning. I felt much better in the races, but with the 18th gate-pick, it was difficult to get off the start. I had to come back from 15th or 16th to finish ninth in race one. That was already a big step in the right direction. I actually got a really good start in the second heat but got cross-rutted and nearly crashed, so I lost around four places there. I made some passes after that, which was better, but I definitely want to try to do better on Wednesday.”

Thibault Benistant

9th MX2 Grand Prix of Turkey, 24-points

6th MX2 Championship Standings, 228-points

“Today was not the best. I struggled to get a good lap time this morning and then my starts were not so good, so this did not make the race easy. I tried to push and ride like I know I can. In the second race, I had a big crash off the track and again, it was a bit difficult to pass in both motos. It was not the best weekend, but I hope to bounce back on Wednesday.”