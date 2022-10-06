EnduroCross Denver – NGPC Ridgecrest – Muddobbers Matthews Results

The eighth round of the NGPC was in the desert town of Ridgecrest, CA. The track for the race was made up of dirt fire roads littered with potholes and a moto track. Dare DeMartile got a bad start and was last going down the start straight. But he kept pushing the whole race and eventually got into 3rd place before he was about to pit. Upon entering the pits he missed the entrance by a few feet. He had a fast stop and after a couple of miles, DeMartile was running in 2nd place. He finished in that position but after the race, the referee assessed a 2-minute penalty on DeMartile for missing the entrance to the pits, knocking his position down to sixth place. Results: