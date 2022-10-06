EnduroCross Denver – NGPC Ridgecrest – Muddobbers Matthews Results

EnduroCross was in Denver, CO for the third round of the series. Jonny Walker had moved up considerably in the championship points after his second-round win. However, he struggled to find his rhythm in Denver and settled for a 4th place finish. He is still in 3rd place in the series points, just 10 points off the leader. Tim Apolle was riding very smooth and consistent throughout the night but wasn’t able to master the matrix section of the course which affected his race results. Apolle finished in 6th place overall for round three.
Results:
Jonny Walker
4th Place 6-7-3 – EX Pro
Tim Apolle
6th Place 5-8-6 – EX Pro
Photos: Jack Jaxson
Jonny Walker
Factory 300 RR
“I struggled all night to feel comfortable in Denver. Just missed a step on the podium, but still in good shape in the championship. On to the next round.”
Tim Apolle
Factory 300 RR
“I felt good on the bike. Got a top 5 finish in the first race. But I struggled with the matrix section of the course and that knocked me back a few places.”
NGPC
Round 8
Ridgecrest, CA
Oct. 2nd, 2022
The eighth round of the NGPC was in the desert town of Ridgecrest, CA. The track for the race was made up of dirt fire roads littered with potholes and a moto track. Dare DeMartile got a bad start and was last going down the start straight. But he kept pushing the whole race and eventually got into 3rd place before he was about to pit. Upon entering the pits he missed the entrance by a few feet. He had a fast stop and after a couple of miles, DeMartile was running in 2nd place. He finished in that position but after the race, the referee assessed a 2-minute penalty on DeMartile for missing the entrance to the pits, knocking his position down to sixth place.
Results:
Dare DeMartile – Pro
6th Place
Photos: Kato
Dare DeMartile
Factory 480 RR
“I was definitely happy with my riding. Beta’s Suspension tech Bryce Riveria dialed in my suspension for the high-speed chop out there. After my poor start, I was able to charge back into the top three, but missing the pit entrance derailed my shot at a podium. Live and learn, I’m ready to get back after it.”
National Enduro
Muddobbers
Matthews, IN
Oct. 2nd, 2022
The National Enduro series took the riders to Matthews, IN for Round 8. This is usually one of the best venues on the calendar but dry and dusty conditions made for difficult racing. Evan Smith rode consistently all day but the dust plumes led to several crashes. Smith got a little banged up but fought through it and finished in 8th place. Jon Johnson’s day started out great. He won the first test but was pushing too hard in the other tests which lead to small bobbles and crashes. He just could find his groove and ended up 5th in the XC2.
Results:
Evan Smith
8th Place – XC1
Jon Johnson
5th Place – XC2
Photos: Shan Moore
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“Tough conditions to race in. I did my best but I just laid the bike down too often and got a little banged up. Looking forward to the GNCC this weekend.”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“I was stoked on the start of my day by winning the first test, however, I just couldn’t find my rhythm the rest of the day and was forced to playing catch up.”
