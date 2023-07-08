Enter the Metaverse with BMW Motorrad MetaRide

Munich. The new BMW CE 02 represents a new way of accessing the world of BMW Motorrad, because it is electric, appeals in particular to young people and is neither an e-motorcycle nor an e-scooter – it is an eParkourer. In keeping with this new, forward-looking type of mobility for urban environments, BMW Motorrad is now offering the opportunity to experience the new CE 02 up close in the BMW Motorrad MetaRide.

BMW Motorrad MetaRide stands for a digital brand space of virtual reality in which motorcycle fans can ride and experience the CE 02 in the form of an avatar, just like in physical reality. It also serves as a platform where fans and the BMW Motorrad brand can meet. The environment displayed in the BMW Motorrad MetaRide will look similar to the real world environment. In addition, there is a lot to experience in the virtual BMW Motorrad World. Besides being able to go on virtual test rides with the BMW CE 02, you can also play basketball, collect tokens or earn a stylish jacket for your own avatar, for example. The virtual digital brand space will also be gradually expanded for other products in the future.

The recent world premiere of the BMW CE 02 was already held partly in the BMW Motorrad MetaRide and also in the “real” Berlin during the Pure&Crafted Festival, with the virtual and real worlds interacting with each other. You can watch the premiere of the BMW CE 02 again here:

Access to the BMW Motorrad MetaRide is via the BMW Motorrad website or the familiar BMW Motorrad social media channels, and it is also possible to enter the virtual world directly via the Spatial Metaverse platform. You can also use one of the following links:

https://www.spatial.io/s/BMW-Motorrad-MetaRide-64a28a483ec3242e497a7100

https://www.bmw-motorrad.com/en/experience/stories/urban-mobility/metaride-ce02.html

Incidentally, the virtual BMW Motorrad products shown in the “MetaRide” are, like their physical originals, protected against imitation. BMW AG already extended the protection of its core brands, such as the BMW logo, some time ago with regard to future activities of the company in the metaverse. Thus, trademark protection now applies not only to vehicles in the traditional sense, but also explicitly to virtual goods, such as virtual vehicles and virtual clothing.