Estenson Racing Closes 2020 AFT Season in Daytona

Rush started the Main on Row 2 after qualifying in eighth position and having no Semi in which to improve his starting slot. Despite that disadvantage, he quickly picked up a handful of positions running up top to move into fifth. Fourth position didn’t come quite as easy on the single-line battlefield, but once through, Rush immediately shook free and closed in on the three-rider scrap for the win. With just a four-minute Main in which to work, he simply ran out of time in his attempt to join that fight despite clocking the race’s fastest lap. Still, Saturday’s fourth-place finish allowed Rush to lock down a fourth-place ranking in the final AFT Singles championship order.

Daniels was even unluckier than his Estenson Racing teammate with the cancellation of the Semis. That left him on Row 4 in a shortened Main Event on a track that provided few passing opportunities. He still managed to work up to ninth after qualifying 13th, ending his successful AFT Singles title campaign with one final top ten. Ultimately, the otherwise frustrating evening left Daniels’ reflective of his eight-win season and looking ahead to a stronger showing in Daytona in 2021.

Beach had hoped to build on his Friday eighth. The early returns were promising in that regard, as he posted the fifth-fastest time in the opening practice session. However, the changing conditions and subsequent delays worked against him. Starting on Row 4 in the Main, Beach got away in 16th. He charged forward from there, climbing his way up to 12th by the time he took the checkered flag. That finish paid seven additional points to a season in which he scored four top 10s and ended the year ranked 14th in the AFT SuperTwins standings.