Everything feels good for Alex Rins at MotoGP Qatar

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 11.

Action continued under the lights on Thursday in Qatar for the MotoGP teams and riders, as the fourth day of pre-season testing got underway.

Team Suzuki Ecstar tested quite a few items, but their attention also turned to preparing the race set-up for the bikes ahead of the first race of the season.

Joan Mir worked on chassis settings and putting down reference laps in order to make comparisons between parts and options. He covered most areas of the bike on Thursday and was therefore ready to work towards his race set-up. The feedback from Mir was encouraging, and despite not being able to put in a fast lap, his pace is nevertheless strong. He did 37 laps, with a finishing position of 6th.

Alex Rins used some of the day’s track session to continue his work with the fairing variations available to him, before also working on suspension and geometry. He then did some back-to-back comparisons. Rins found positive feelings and improved his lap time. He completed 44 laps and closed the session in 7th place.

Sylvain Guintoli continued his usual important work of collecting data and information, concentrating today on suspension, and the strategy for race starts.

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“Today Alex continued to try different fairing specifications, Joan tried chassis settings, and then both riders worked to finish our program before switching to race set-up. Our pace is good, but we want to make a few more adjustments to be more prepared. We’ll work again tomorrow and see how we feel, but so far we’re happy.”

Joan Mir:

“I’m quite satisfied with today, we made some steps forward and some progress. We focused on the settings of the bike to try and improve our performance. On my last exit we made some adjustments which didn’t work, so I didn’t improve my lap time in the end, but I’m still not far from the top riders and I’m pleased with my pace. I was able to maintain times in the 54s and that’s encouraging. I’m ready for the final test day tomorrow.”

Alex Rins:

“It was a good day today, I really enjoyed riding and I tried a lot of things. I struggled a bit more to find the pace today, yesterday it came more easily, but I still improved the lap time so I’m happy. Tomorrow I will try the new chassis again and then I will try a race simulation to see how it’s all going. Overall, everything feels good so far.”

Sylvain Guintoli:

“It was another long and busy day, trying many things. I did 60 laps today and we got a lot of information; so far I’ve done nearly 300 laps in total over the test days and there will be more tomorrow! We worked on the front and rear suspension and the starts today. We’re getting through the program and we’re almost done, so we’re feeling very good.”

QATAR TEST 2 – Classification of Day 2:

1. Maverick VIÑALES – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 1’53.244

2. Franco MORBIDELLI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 1’53.323 – +0.079

3. Fabio QUARTARARO – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 1’53.398 – +0.154

4. Francesco BAGNAIA – Ducati Lenovo Team – 1’53.444 – +0.200

5. Aleix ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 1’53.640 – +0.396

6. Joan MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 1’53.827 – +0.583

7. Alex RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 1’53.860 – +0.616

8. Valentino ROSSI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 1’53.993 – +0.749

9. Johann ZARCO – Pramac Racing – 1’54.056 – +0.812

10. Pol ESPARGARO – Repsol Honda Team – 1’54.103 – +0.859

11. Jack MILLER – Ducati Lenovo Team – 1’54.347 – +1.103

12. Takaaki NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – 1’54.348 – +1.104

13. Stefan BRADL – Honda Test Team – 1’54.427 – +1.183

14. Jorge MARTIN – Pramac Racing – 1’54.483 – +1.239

15. Enea BASTIANINI – Avintia Esponsorama – 1’54.505 – +1.261

16. Brad BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 1’54.691 – +1.447

17. Alex MARQUEZ – LCR Honda CASTROL – 1’54.692 – +1.448

18. Miguel OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 1’54.735 – +1.491

19. Danilo PETRUCCI – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 1’54.895 – +1.651

20. Luca MARINI – SKY VR46 Avintia – 1’55.022 – +1.778

21. Yamaha TEST1 – Yamaha Test Team – 1’55.080 – +1.836

22. Iker LECUONA – Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing – 1’55.195 – +1.951

23. Lorenzo SAVADORI – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 1’55.754 – +2.510

24. Yamaha TEST3 – Yamaha Test Team – 1’55.831 – +2.587

25. Sylvain GUINTOLI – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 1’56.006 – +2.762

26. Dani PEDROSA – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 1’56.706 – +3.462

27. Michele PIRRO – Ducati Test Team – 1’56.732 – +3.488

28. Yamaha TEST2 – Yamaha Test Team – 1’57.409 – +4.165

29. Takuya TSUDA – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 1’58.437 – +5.193