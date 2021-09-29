Factory MXGP & MX2 Teams Geared Up for Germany

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are geared up to tackle an intense run of eight Grand Prix rounds in a row as the FIM Motocross World Championship heads to Teutschenthal, Germany, the 11th round of the 2021 series.

As a native German speaker, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer is excited to put on a show for the fans in Germany. Despite facing an ongoing health battle, the Swiss sensation remains optimistic that his condition could improve at any moment. On a good day, he will be fit enough to fight for a place on the podium. In light of this year’s struggles, the ‘91’ is impressively sixth in the MXGP championship standings.

Fresh off the podium at the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations a few days ago, Glenn Coldenhoff is still desperate for more champagne celebrations. While the 30-year-old Dutchman has proven he can challenge the top step, particularly if you were to look at his excellent rides in Maggiora, Italy, where he tied for the Grand Prix victory, and the opening race at his home Grand Prix in Oss where he led 13 laps of 17, the ‘259’ feels there is still much more to achieve in 2021. Currently eighth in the MXGP Championship Standings, The Hoff’s strategy for this weekend is to get good starts and be consistent.

After a memorable weekend at the Monster Energy Motocross of Nations, where he hit a career milestone with a first-ever MXGP class win, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s premier class rookie Ben Watson arrives in Teutschenthal with added motivation. The ‘Talkessel’ circuit is a familiar Grand Prix venue for all the current MXGP and MX2 riders. The track that sprawls over the German hillside is very hard-packed and slick, making for a high-speed circuit that demands a careful hand on the throttle. As one of the most technically gifted riders in the world, the 24-year-old Brit is hoping that the track itself will be ripped deep so that it will become slower and ruttier, favouring skill over courage. The rookie is still the best-placed newcomer to the class. He is 10th in the standings.

In MX2, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team and its three title protagonists are primed for the slippery and fast hard-pack terrain of Teutschenthal.

Maxime Renaux comes into Germany with an impressive 71-point lead in the series. With eight rounds remaining, the goal for the 21-year-old Frenchman is simple. Stay calm, ride smooth and collect as many points as possible.

As Renaux looks to strengthen his place at the top of the leader board, teammate Jago Geerts is determined to home in. The YZ250FM mounted Belgian is currently third in the MX2 Championship Standings, 7-points shy of the rider in second.

While the main title threats look to build on that same astonishing form that took Renaux to an eighth podium finish and Geerts pole position at the most recent GP round in Riola-Sardo, Sardinia, the youngest of the trio, Thibault Benistant is fully focused on adding to his Grand Prix racing experience.

Despite his tender age, 19-years, and his rookie status, Benistant is already a proven star on the rise, currently fourth in the MX2 championship standings.

Coinciding with the German Grand Prix this weekend, the EMX125 and EMX250 championships will be back in action.

In the MX2 feeder class, EMX250, the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 team will be back to full strength as they welcome their very own German star Jeremy Sydow back from injury. After a positive winter period where he showed signs of great promise, Sydow was, unfortunately, unable to start his 2021 EMX250 campaign due to an injury sustained at a Dutch Motocross Championship race in Arnhem, The Netherlands. The 21-year-old German damaged his pancreas in a minor crash, and after spending several days in the hospital under the watchful eye of medical professionals, a decision to operate was made.

Sydow underwent a successful operation on Tuesday 23rd June in The Netherlands. Since then, the German has made a full recovery and has been deemed fit to return to action at his home Grand Prix this weekend. He will join his teammates Dave Kooiker and Andrea Bonacorsi on the EMX250 gate. After four rounds, Kooiker has a 3-point advantage over Bonacorsi in the championship standings. The duo are currently seventh and eighth, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the youth division, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team and its trio of youngsters, Ivano van Erp, Karlis Reisulis and Feruccio Zanchi, are revved up and ready for the third round of the hotly contested EMX125 Championship. All three riders hope to place their GYTR kitted YZ125s inside the top-10.

Jeremy Seewer

6th MXGP Championship Standings, 280-points

“I’m feeling good. I was a bit down again after Riola, but it seems better, I’m looking forward to better days. Teutschenthal is one of my most memorable tracks, one of my best memories was winning the GP in MX2 in 2017 alongside my teammate Hunter (Lawrence). So, it was a really special day. I have a lot of fans in Germany, so I really hope it’s going to turn out like this year with many fans next to the track. It would be cool to be on the podium this weekend, but with my current condition, this could be a little bit too optimistic, but I am close to it, so if everything goes to plan, I think I could manage to be around the top-three for sure.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

8th MXGP Championship Standings, 234-points

“Honestly, Teutschenthal, it’s not my favorite track, but normally I always do alright there. I don’t have any stand-out memories but have been close to the podium a few times. As per usual, my goal will be to be consistent, good starts and stay out of trouble.”

Ben Watson

10th MXGP Championship Standings, 171-points

“Teutschenthal is a nice track. Depending on the preparation, it can get some really nice deep lines and end up technical. It’s a natural track with a few jumps, so its definitely a fun one to race on. My goals for the weekend are similar to always. Keep trying to progress, learn and have fun. I know my ability and I want to go on track and be able to show myself.”

Maxime Renaux

MX2 Championship Leader, 403-points

“I’m looking forward to this weekend. I like the track; a lot of ruts are always coming and they prepare it really nice. The goal is to stay consistent and get on the podium and score some good points. Let’s see from there.”

Jago Geerts

2nd MX2 Championship Standings, 325-points

“My goal for this weekend is to take two good starts and we will see from there. My speed was good in Sardinia, so I will try to keep going like this and hopefully come out with a podium. The track is always pretty rough and has a lot of deep ruts. So, its technical and the layout is pretty fun too. I’m looking forward to it.”

Thibault Benistant

4th MX2 Championship Standings, 290-points

“I really like the track in Teutschenthal. It’s fast with fun jumps and good lines. My goal for this weekend is like the last rounds. Get good starts and two strong and consistent races.”