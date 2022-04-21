FIM Motocross World Championship taking place at well-loved Zelta-Zirgs Circuit Kegums

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are motivated for positive results this weekend in Latvia with the sixth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship taking place at the well-loved Zelta-Zirgs Circuit in Kegums.

After a thrilling round in Trentino, Italy, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team is excited to head to Latvia with its three MXGP protagonists, Maxime Renaux, Jeremy Seewer and Glenn Coldenhoff.

Renaux arrives at the fast-paced and slightly sandy Zelta-Zirgs circuit boosted by the memory of his first-ever double-moto victory last year in MX2. And, after an impressive return to form at the MXGP of Trentino less than two weeks ago, the 21-year-old MXGP rookie is motivated to keep building momentum. He is currently third in the MXGP Championship Standings, 19-points shy of Jorge Prado in second, and 33 off the series leader, Tim Gajser.

24-points further adrift and currently fourth in the championship chase, Seewer has almost fully recovered from the fall in Argentina and is motivated to return to the front of the pack. The Swiss star loves the technically demanding sand of Latvia, and after narrowly missing the box last time out, the ’91’ lines up determined to fight for victory.

Glenn Coldenhoff has enjoyed a lot of success at Kegums throughout his career. The Zelta Zirgs circuit was the site of his first-ever premier class race and Grand Prix win back in 2015, and also his most recent Grand Prix win – in 2020. Currently fifth in the Championship Standings, ‘The Hoff’ arrives in Latvia confident of a podium finish after just missing it at the previous two rounds, despite finishing two races inside the top three.

After five months off the bike, while recovering from knee surgery, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant has been impressive on his return to action in MX2. Despite the setback, and with only two rounds under his belt , the 19-year-old Frenchman has already claimed a qualifying heat victory and a top-three race finish. He missed the podium at the previous Grand Prix by a single point and has already leaped to 14th in the MX2 Championship Standings.

Now second in the Championship after a crash spoiled MXGP of Trentino, Geerts arrives in Latvia determined to make amends. The 21-year-old Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 star is only 14-points off the lead and arrives confident with fond memories of his first-ever MX2 podium finish in 2018, and the three rounds held in 2020 wherefrom six gate drops, he won four races and two overalls.

Bolstering Yamaha’s presence in MX2 this weekend, and after an incredible MX2 debut in Trentino where he finished seventh overall, Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Rick Elzinga will line up against the pros for the second time this season. Elzinga will also be joined on the gate by his Hutten Metaal teammate Andrea Bonacorsi.

Coinciding with the MXGP of Latvia this weekend, the third round of the hotly contested EMX125 Championship will take place. Fresh off the podium in Italy, MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Latvian star Karlis Reisulis wants to put on a show for his home crowd. The ‘47’ is currently third in the championship standings, 26-points off second and 34 from the lead. Reisulis will be joined under the MJC Yamaha awning by teammates Ivano van Erp and Ferruccio Zanchi. Van Erp is seventh in the standings, while Zanchi is 10th.

Maxime Renaux

3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 184-points

“After a weekend off, I’m ready to go to Latvia, especially after a podium in Arco. I am in a good mood. I have had some really good training sessions in Holland and Belgium over the past few weeks, so I feel ready. I like the track there; I had a really good memory there last year going for a moto win in both races in MX2 and my first ever double moto victory.”

Jeremy Seewer

4th MXGP Championship Standings, 160-points

“I feel pretty good. The two-week break has definitely helped me get closer to 100%. I was able to rest a bit and then do some training and testing, which has helped me feel more like my old self again. Somehow, I have always raced well in Latvia, so I am looking forward to it this weekend.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 141-points

“The feeling going into Latvia is really good. The last few weeks I have started to feel more like myself again, so only positive vibes lately. The last Dutch race on Sunday was very good and I am feeling very motivated. We haven’t made any changes; everything is working good so we will keep the same set-up.”

Jago Geerts

2nd MX2 Championship Standings, 194-points

“This week I did some training in the sand again and I feel good like I’m ready for Latvia this weekend. Kegums is one of my favorite tracks on the calendar. The layout is very nice; it’s sandy but not that deep, so it’s also quite technical.”

Thibault Benistant

14th MX2 Championship Standings, 63-points

“I like Latvia. I feel really good on this track, so I’m excited for the GP this weekend. I was feeling good in Arco; the feeling is starting to come back, so the goal is to continue like this. I am happy with the bike, so we will keep the same settings and keep working from here.”