First Japanese Rider to Take Pole at FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup

Shoma Yamane took a debut pole at Round 3 of the FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup at the Misano World Circuit – Marco Simoncelli, also becoming the first Japanese rider to achieve the feat in the class.

The Superbike World Championship’s youngest riders were eager to return to the track on Friday morning after a break of almost two months since Round 2 in Assen. Spain’s Marc Vich was the quickest in Free Practice, ahead of Yamane and home favourite Alessandro di Persio. Poland’s Dawid Nowak was unable to set a lap time after crashing at the final corner on his out lap. The rider was declared fit.

In Superpole it was all change as the times dropped and the riders settled into the hot Italian track. Wildcard Gianmaria Ibidi impressed with his excellent pace and the rider from Rimini shot to the top of the timesheets, but Yamane overhauled him in the final seconds of the session with a 1’53.515. After struggling in the morning, Spain’s Gonzalo Sanchez found his pace in Superpole and took the final place on the front row. The quick trio of Mario Salles, Eduardo Burr and Cameron Swain make up the second row.