First time since 2017 Motocross of Nations took place at Matterley Basin

The 77th Motocross of Nations took place at a windy, cloudy and damp Matterley Basin for the first time since 2017 and was the platform for Team Australia to stand victorious ahead of Team USA and Team Netherlands. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing were represented on the podium by Aaron Plessinger for the Americans and Jeffrey Herlings for the Dutch at the staple venue for the British Grand Prix.

A bumper crowd at the English circuit travels for the latest annual edition of the fastest FIM team event in the world and Team Australia lift the Chamberlain trophy for the first time

Jeffrey Herlings scores 3rd in the MXGP class with 5-5 scores and for the Team Netherlands riding the 450 SX-F

Aaron Plessinger wears Team USA colors for the second year in succession and helps his country to P2 thanks to 4th position in the Open category

2024 250SX Supercross Champion Tom Vialle travels to Europe to ride for Team France and ranks 7th in MX2 as the defending champions classify 5th

Andrea Adamo pulls on the colors for Team Italy, riding the KTM 250 SX-F to 9th in the MX2 class as Italy rank 8th at the end of the day

The 78th edition of the fixture will occur in the USA next year and around the Ironman circuit close to the city of Indianapolis

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machinery and talent was on stage at the wide and natural setting of Matterley Basin in southern England as a cosmopolitan collection of fans and hefty industry presence gathered for the biggest motocross race of the year. Weather conditions changed from bright and dry on Saturday to cloudy and wet for Sunday and with the track carving in a very tough and rough collection of ruts and bumps.

Four factory riders were in play for their countries and the three-man teams selected to run in MX2, MXGP and Open categories. On Saturday Tom Vialle fared the best in the RAM Qualification races as he took his KTM 250 SX-F to P1 in MX2.

Through three difficult motos on Sunday Herlings was the best ranked rider on the day as he lunged to a 5-5 scorecard and 3rd overall in MXGP with his two outings for the Netherlands. He had a small tumble in the first moto but both of his results counted for his team and were the joint highest.

Plessinger’s standout run came in his opening race as Team USA’s Open class rider with P7. His 8th place in the next moto also contributed towards the American’s final tally as he rested 4th in the division. Tom Vialle and Andrea Adamo were always facing a difficult drill against the 450s and Vialle had a better second outing (22-12) as Adamo could not find his finest flow and took 21-20.

Jeffrey Herlings, 5th and 5th for 3rd overall in MXGP class. 3rd for Team Netherlands: “The end of the year and we won a lot this season and took a podium finish at the Nations. The goal was the world championship but that was not possible although I am pleased that I raced twenty GPs and I finished 59 motos. I want to thank the entire team for their hard work and their contribution to all of it.”

Tom Vialle, 22nd and 12th for 7th overall in MX2 class. 5th for Team France: “A tough weekend with the rain. Saturday was really good and I won the only race where we are only on track with other 250s. It was cool to do that. I had to stop both times to change the goggles on Sunday which cost us time and positions. P5 for France and we can only hope to do better next year.”

Andrea Adamo, 21st and 20th for 9th overall in MX2 class. 8th for Team Italy: “We finished the world championship in a strong way with a podium but today was a struggle. It was a tough weekend and I’m tired after the last few months. There have been a lot of ups and downs in 2024. We have some work to do for 2025 but we will get some rest and then be as prepared as we can.”

Results MXGP 2024 Motocross of Nations

1. Tim Gajser (SLO), Suzuki, 3-2

2. Eli Tomac (USA), Yamaha, 2-4

3. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 5-5

Results MX2 2024 Motocross of Nations

1. Kay de Wolf (NED) Husqvarna, 6-5

2. Karlis Reisulis (LAT) Yamaha, 12-8

3. Simon Laengenfelder (GER), GASGAS, 18-3

7. Tom Vialle (FRA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 22-12

9. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 21-20

19. Lucas Coenen (BEL), Husqvarna DNF-DNS

Results MX Open 2024 Motocross of Nations

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda 1-2

2. Maxime Renaux (FRA) Yamaha, 4-9

3. Ruben Fernandez (ESP), Honda 2-12

4. Aaron Plessinger (USA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 7-8

Final Standings MXGP 2024 Motocross of Nations

1. Australia (Lawrence, Lawrence, Webster), 26 points

2. USA (Plessinger, Tomac, Webb), 29

3. Netherlands (Coldenhoff, De Wolf, Herlings) 36

4. Spain (Fernandez, Oliver, Prado) 45

5. France (Febvre, Renaux, Vialle), 50