Yamaha’s Ferrandis Claims Career-First Pro Motocross Championship

The Frenchman had an 18 point advantage entering the final round of the season. While he didn’t have to win, Ferrandis put in two fast motos to seal the championship and finish his 250 career in style. In Moto 1, he grabbed a great start in third and held the position for most of the moto. With the track one-lined for most of the circuit, he was able to get into second with a few laps to go but unable to sneak by for the win. He didn’t get the start he was hoping for in Moto 2, but knowing the championship was within his grasp, Ferrandis put in a smart moto to finish fifth and claim his first Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

It was a solid final round for McElrath who closed out the year third overall in the standings 250MX Class. His consistent performances helped him throughout the year, including a fourth overall in California. In Moto 1, it was McElrath who was right behind his teammate, nearly grabbing the holeshot. As the riders settled in, the North Carolinian was fifth and he maintained that position until the checkered flag. Moto 2 saw McElrath claim the final holeshot of the season. He held onto the lead for a few laps before making his mark just outside the podium in fourth and ending the day fourth overall.

It was a day of improvements for Frye who claimed the best finish of his career in sixth overall and it happened thanks to two great starts. In Moto 1, he got inside the top-10 right away and made moves forward to claim eighth overall. Moto 2 saw Frye third after the opening lap and was able to hold onto his best career moto finish in sixth, awarding him sixth overall on the day.

The other rookie Thrasher who has only completed four motos in his pro career grabbed his best moto finish of the season. Starting the day just outside the top-10 in Moto 1, Thrasher was 11th after the opening lap, finishing out the moto 12th. In the second moto he was able to move forward after the start, claiming 10th and 11th overall on the day.

Coming off his first overall win of the season, Cooper was obviously feeding off his victory in Colorado at the final round. He grabbed the Moto 1 holeshot and was putting in a fast pace for the race. Cooper led the first half of the race, ultimately finishing third. As the riders went out on their sight lap for Moto 2, Cooper encountered a technical issue, ultimately forcing him to cut his day short. However, his 3-DNS was good enough for 12th overall.