GIACOMO AGOSTINI MV AGUSTA’S RACING LEGEND NOW HAS HIS OWN MUSEUM

Varese, 29th November 2019 – 15 World Championships titles, 123 Grand Prix victories, 18 Italian Championships titles, 10 Tourist Trophies’ wins for a total of 311 victorious races: these are the impressive numbers of Giacomo Agostini’s racing career, which extended from the early 60’s to the late 70’s, and most of which was spent under the MV Agusta colours. This unprecedented heritage now has a museum to preserve it and share it with MV Agusta enthusiasts and motorcycling fans from all over the world. It is located in medieval Bergamo, Giacomo Agostini’s hometown, nested between the Po plain and the Alps, a stone’s throw from Milan.

The museum was designed as a private trophy room by architect Michele Giavarini for the champion to keep his more than 350 trophies, with the idea of also opening it to the public. The museum hosts some of the historic bikes used by Agostini, as well as helmets, race suits and personal objects, displayed in a chronological order. On the inox-concrete floor, a giant no.1, black on yellow, the number Agostini raced with, and the word “Ago” painted in bright red, his nom de guerre, remind everyone that Giacomo Agostini’s record number of victories and championships titles is yet unequalled.

Giacomo Agostini commented: “The history of my life is all there in this one room, and being able to spend some time there alone with my thoughts, going back to those extraordinary memories, fills me with joy.”

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta, said: “The partnership between our brand and Giacomo Agostini is part of the glorious history of this company, and we are glad that a man who contributed so much to the legend of MV Agusta is now being rightly celebrated with this museum.”

The museum is private and can be visited by groups (8 people minimum) upon reservation through Villa Vittoria Charme and Relax luxury bed & breakfast. The resort is managed by Agostini’s daughter Vittoria, and offers a complete package including one-night accommodation, visit to the museum and dinner with the champion