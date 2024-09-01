The Grand Prix of Aragón concluded with victory for Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team/CFMoto) in Moto2™, who also did the fastest lap in the race, favoured by the choice of the two soft tyre options available to him – the SC1 front and the SC0 rear – proving to be the winning choice in the complicated track conditions caused by rainfall which lasted into the early morning hours. In Moto3™, on the other hand, the hard C1096 development solution was the protagonist, proving to be the right choice for race winner Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo/KTM), who also did the fastest lap in the race at 2’01.193, as well as for third-place finisher Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse/Honda). Standard and development tyres both protagonists



“The weather conditions once again shuffled the deck today due to the overnight rainfall which, in addition to resetting the evolution of the track, also made it rather dirty. In spite of this, when the temperatures rose, the Moto3™ riders were the first of the day to be able to put on slicks. Most of them opted for the higher performance choice in terms of grip at the rear given the conditions, the medium SC2, but over race distance, the C1096 prevailed, the hard development solution which, providing greater protection against wear, favoured consistency over the long distance, also allowing the winner, Rueda, to do the fastest lap in the race. In general, the three riders on the podium used three different front/rear combinations and this is an outstanding indicator for us of the versatility of the allocation we chose for this GP and of how valid both the standard and development options are. In Moto2™, the standard soft options were the most popular, probably because in conditions where the asphalt is difficult to interpret like today, a conservative selection leaning towards familiar solutions gave the riders more confidence and proved to be the winning choices.” Moto2™ · Almost all the riders on the grid went with the soft SC1 front and SC0 rear combination. The only variations were Alonso Lopez (Sync SpeedUp/Boscoscuro) who chose to ride with SC2 medium at the front and the five riders who opted for the SC0 development tyre in D0532 specification at the rear: Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team/Kalex), Albert Arenas (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™/Kalex), Xavier Artigas (KLINT Forward Factory Team/Forward), Dennis Foggia (Italtrans Racing Team/Kalex), and Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI/Boscoscuro). · Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team/CFMoto) did the fastest lap of the race in 1’52.597, when the SC1 and SC0 combination he chose had already done 15 laps. Moto3™ · The race was held over a distance of 17 laps and with asphalt temperatures around 32°C, and the three riders on the podium made three different tyre choices. Race winner Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo/KTM) opted for the SC2 (medium) front and C1096 development rear combination. Second place finisher Colin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP/Husqvarna), on the other hand, preferred the medium SC2 solution for both axles, and third place finisher Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse/Honda) replicated the choice of the hard C1096 development tyre at the rear, but combined with the SC1 (soft) at the front. · While the majority of the grid went with the soft SC2 front and rear combination, in addition to the two riders on the podium, Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing/Honda), Filippo Farioli (SIC58 Squadra Corse/Honda), and Xabi Zurutuza (Red Bull KTM Ajo/KTM) also gambled on the C1096 development solution at the rear. Toiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia/Honda) was the only rider besides Lunetta who opted for the soft SC1 front.