|In Moto2™ the English rider won and did the race fast lap with standard Pirelli tyres, in Moto3™ the rear Pirelli C1096 development solution was protagonist with Rueda
|The Grand Prix of Aragón concluded with victory for Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team/CFMoto) in Moto2™, who also did the fastest lap in the race, favoured by the choice of the two soft tyre options available to him – the SC1 front and the SC0 rear – proving to be the winning choice in the complicated track conditions caused by rainfall which lasted into the early morning hours.
In Moto3™, on the other hand, the hard C1096 development solution was the protagonist, proving to be the right choice for race winner Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo/KTM), who also did the fastest lap in the race at 2’01.193, as well as for third-place finisher Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse/Honda).
Standard and development tyres both protagonists
Moto2™
· Almost all the riders on the grid went with the soft SC1 front and SC0 rear combination. The only variations were Alonso Lopez (Sync SpeedUp/Boscoscuro) who chose to ride with SC2 medium at the front and the five riders who opted for the SC0 development tyre in D0532 specification at the rear: Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team/Kalex), Albert Arenas (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™/Kalex), Xavier Artigas (KLINT Forward Factory Team/Forward), Dennis Foggia (Italtrans Racing Team/Kalex), and Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI/Boscoscuro).
· Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team/CFMoto) did the fastest lap of the race in 1’52.597, when the SC1 and SC0 combination he chose had already done 15 laps.
Moto3™
· The race was held over a distance of 17 laps and with asphalt temperatures around 32°C, and the three riders on the podium made three different tyre choices. Race winner Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo/KTM) opted for the SC2 (medium) front and C1096 development rear combination. Second place finisher Colin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP/Husqvarna), on the other hand, preferred the medium SC2 solution for both axles, and third place finisher Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse/Honda) replicated the choice of the hard C1096 development tyre at the rear, but combined with the SC1 (soft) at the front.
· While the majority of the grid went with the soft SC2 front and rear combination, in addition to the two riders on the podium, Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing/Honda), Filippo Farioli (SIC58 Squadra Corse/Honda), and Xabi Zurutuza (Red Bull KTM Ajo/KTM) also gambled on the C1096 development solution at the rear. Toiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia/Honda) was the only rider besides Lunetta who opted for the soft SC1 front.