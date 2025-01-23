GYTR GRT Yamaha Kick Off 2025 Season with Shortened Test in Jerez

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team returned to action following the winter break with a one-day test at the Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto, Spain, (22nd January) in preparation for the 2025 FIM Superbike World Championship.

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter enjoyed a full, dry day on Spanish soil on Wednesday with the majority of the WorldSBK field joining them on track for the first day of 2025 action.

It was the first time Gardner had been on track since Round 11 of the 2024 season at Estoril last October, and Aegerter’s first time out since the final round at Jerez, so the duo spent the morning getting back up to speed on the R1. In the afternoon, they were able to get underway with Yamaha’s test programme, which included trying a number of new components for the R1.

Gardner completed 85 laps in total, finding a good feeling to cross the line 12th fastest with a time of 1’40.293. On the other side of the garage, Dominique Aegerter lost some time due to a technical issue, but was still able to produce 68 laps in total, sitting 19th on a 1’41.488 at the end of the day.

The team were due to be on track on Thursday 23rd February, but with heavy rainfall throughout the day, the team sat out the second day to save on test days for the remainder of the year. GYTR GRT Yamaha will now travel to Portugal, for one final pre-season test in Europe between 28th-29th January in Portimão.

Remy Gardner (1’40.293)

“Overall it was nice to be back on the bike, and we had a productive test. Unfortunately, we couldn’t test the second day due to rain, missing some valuable track time, but on the first day we tried new things and the feedback was positive. Now let’s stay focused and hope the weather stays clear in Portimão for the next test, I’m looking forward to produce some more laps there.”

Dominique Aegerter (1’41.488)

“It was good to be back on the bike after a long time and to test my body. It wasn’t easy to get used to the Yamaha R1 machine after a long period, but lap by lap I felt stronger and I wish we could have more laps. Unfortunately some technical issues forced us to lose some time, but we were still able to produce some productive laps in Jerez trying the new parts we have here. I hope the weather stays clear in Portimão and to clock many laps to get ready for the first round of the season.”