Hard Rock Cafe Mallorca to host official FIM Awards Warm Up Party

The Hard Rock Cafe Mallorca will host the official 2024 FIM Awards Warm Up Party on Friday 6 December, the evening before the 2024 Awards ceremony at the Palma Convention Centre on the beautiful Balearic island. Exclusively for 2024 FIM World Champions and guests, the Hard Rock Cafe Mallorca FIM Awards Warm Up Party will give those in attendance the unique opportunity to come together and enjoy great music in a convivial atmosphere alongside their partners, friends, media, sponsors and VIPs and as such represents a great prelude to the following evening’s red-carpet event. While the Hard Rock Cafe Mallorca is not directly linked to motorcycle sport, its ethos shares many similarities with that of the FIM including an internationally-recognised commitment to diversity and, of course, music speaks a universal language in which we are all fluent. Hosts for the evening will be former MotoGP™ racer Alfonso ‘Fonsi’ Nieto and Spanish motorcycle sport presenter Vanessa Carlotta. Lulzim Puci, General Manager of the Hard Rock Cafe Mallorca, said: “We are very honoured to be part of this momentous occasion as we celebrate a thrilling partnership with the FIM on the occasion of the FIM Awards, the annual celebration of the FIM World Champions. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the FIM for its visionary approach to this partnership. Its relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation in the world of motorcycle sport has inspired millions globally and we are incredibly proud to join forces with such a prestigious organisation. This partnership between Hard Rock Cafe Mallorca and the FIM is not just about branding or visibility – it is about a shared vision for the future, a vision where we bring together our collective expertise, resources and enthusiasm to create an unforgettable experience for the FIM World Champions!” Fabio Muner, FIM Marketing and Digital Director, said: “We are delighted to have Hard Rock Cafe Mallorca as a partner of FIM Awards, a venue which will host the Hard Rock Café FIM Award Warm Up Party. For many decades rock ‘n’ roll music has been intrinsically linked with the freedom that motorcycling offers, and history reinforces that these two movements has shared a similar path and evolution right up until today. The Hard Rock Cafe is a symbol of rock culture and music, hence there is a significant synergy with our champions who find inspiration, motivation, and energy in music – not only in their free time, but also to help them focus during training or before competitions. This event promises to be a memorable evening, providing a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere for the World Champions to meet and celebrate together. It will be a unique opportunity for them to connect and unwind in a comfortable setting.”