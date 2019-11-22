Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson Battle of the Kings 2019 Winner!

Winner, Winner, Chicken Dinner! Total Motorcycle’s Inspiration Friday brings us the Harley-Davidson Battle of the Kings 2019 Global Winner! The United States takes the Harley-Davidson World Custom Cup with their FXGTS Coast Glide; crowned the winner of the 2019 Battle of the Kings. Built by the team at Laidlaw’s Harley-Davidson with UTI/MMI, FXGTS Coast Glide was chosen from over 270 custom builds in one fierce edition of the Battle of the Kings competition. Proving yet again what a little creativity, inspiration and riding spirit can build! Now, what is keeping your from building a custom bike or adding a few accessories to make you and your own motorcycle stand out?

Check out the other finalists right here: Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson Battle of the Kings Finals 2019 – Back again for yet another year (see last years coverage), of amazing custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles, gifted builders completing from 258 ENTRIES in 26 COUNTRIES and crowning 1 GRAND CHAMPION! We have the finalists right here, in full beautiful full-HD photos (yes, they were VERY hard to find and took me 2 hours of editing) with full descriptions on each. I hope this inspires you to create something unique for your bike!

If you love and are into Harley-Davidson motorcycles, then we have a real treat for you, check out our new 2020 Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Model Guide chock full of goodies for any Harley enthusiast.

Enjoy!

FXGTS COAST GLIDE – Laidlaw’s Harley-Davidson® with UTI/MMI

MODEL :SPORT GLIDE CATEGORY :RACE

THE CUSTOM KING

When Laidlaw Crew Chief Keith Hurt builds a custom bike, he makes sure it’s more than simply a collection of parts.

“I like to get components, parts and accessories from other models of bikes and figure out how to incorporate them and make them fit on a different model,” he explains. “Like an update or upgrade to the original, as if the factory had made it that way in the first place.”

The team calls its bike the “FXGTS Coast Glide,” representing the different pieces and parts that make up the whole: “FX” for the dual-disc brake front end, with mid controls. “GT” for Grand Touring. “S” for the sport styling – “paying homage to the Sport Glide® model we started with.” And “Coast Glide” in honor of the famous highway nearby.

“Our project is a throwback to the FXRT styling with a Southern California twist, paying tribute to the Pacific Coast Highway and the Southern California influence on modern performance cruisers,” Keith explains.

As a concept, it covers a lot of ground. As a design, it’s far more than the sum of its parts. And as a 2019 Battle of the Kings entry, it’s definitely one to be reckoned with.

Disclaimer: Harley-Davidson does not endorse all the actions or viewpoints of these real people and their real motorcycles.

Thank you to Harley-Davidson for bringing us this week’s Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson Battle of the Kings 2019 Winner article!