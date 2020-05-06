Husqvarna Motorcycles Announces New Exhaust Systems

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the availability of FMF exhaust systems – a line-up of high-performance silencers and expansion chambers for 2-stroke off-road and motocross models.

Available as part of the extensive range of Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories, FMF exhaust systems provide improved performance and durability, together with a true factory look.

Enjoying a close working relationship across the globe with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teams, the California-based manufacturer uses top-level competition to test and further develop high-quality aftermarket exhaust systems that help offroad enthusiasts get the most out of every riding experience. FMF Racing is synonymous with dirt bike racing success.

FMF Fatty and FMF Factory Fatty Expansion Chambers

The FMF Fatty and FMF Factory Fatty Expansion Chambers deliver broader, smoother power and are made from high quality, extra strong and durable steel. Improving traction and offering better throttle response, the FMF Fatty is finished with a durable, nickel-plated surface, while the FMF Factory Fatty features an untreated outer surface for a pure factory look.

FMF Powercore 2.1 and FMF Titan Powercore 2.1 Silencers

Developed specifically for motocross use, the FMF Powercore 2.1 Silencer delivers reduced noise but full sound, while also decreasing weight due to its aluminum outer sleeve. The FMF Titan Powercore 2.1 Silencer features all the benefits of the Powercore 2.1 but with further reduced weight, thanks to both the outer sleeve and silencer cap manufactured from titanium. Both the FMF Powercore 2.1 and FMF Titan Powercore 2.1 Silencers are easy to fit.

FMF Turbinecore 2.1 Silencers

The 2.1 Turbinecore utilizes a new shape inspired by the 4.1 system for improved performance. This top-notch product has well-earned its U.S. Forest legal status. The straight-through design of the spark arrestor canister and performance flow stainless steel end cap ensures strength, durability and most importantly, track- and trail-proven unrestricted power.

For further details on pricing and availability, please refer to your local Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ FMF exhaust systems are now available at all authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers.