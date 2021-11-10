Impressive victory at penultimate stage 2021 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team’s Adrien Van Beveren has raced to an impressive victory on the penultimate stage of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. The Frenchman’s second stage win of the event highlights his exceptional form throughout the rally so far and with just one day of racing to go, he now lies less than five minutes behind the provisional leader. Adrien’s teammate Ross Branch returned to action on stage four and completed the special as the sixth fastest rider, despite losing time while stopping for an injured rival. Andrew Short encountered a technical issue shortly after entering the special, which frustratingly ruled the American out of completing stage four.

The penultimate stage of the Abu Dhabi desert challenge once again provided a physically demanding test for all riders. Opening with rolling sand dunes, the terrain then switched to fast, desert tracks to ultimately offer a much more diverse stage compared to previous days of the event.

Returning to the form that brought him so much success in the past, Adrien Van Beveren has claimed another stage win at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge aboard his Yamaha WR450F Rally. Demonstrating excellent navigation, and confident to push hard throughout the mixed terrain stage, the 30-year-old sustained his high pace to secure victory and maintain his third-place ranking in the overall provisional classification.

Ross Branch entered stage four with a focus on minimising mistakes and gaining further experience ahead of the Dakar Rally. The Botswana native achieved his objective, safely completed the stage in sixth place and now, with just one stage remaining, looks forward to delivering another strong result to leave Abu Dhabi on a positive note.

After yesterday’s success on stage three, Andrew Short was forced to withdraw from stage four after experiencing a technical issue shortly after the start of the penultimate special.

Tomorrow brings the fifth and final stage of the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge. Providing the shortest special stage of the event at 216.92 kilometres, it will be a sprint to the finish line in Al Fathiyeh with Adrien Van Beveren well on course for top-three overall result.

Adrien Van Beveren – Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

“Today was another good day for me. I pushed really hard early on before the refuelling station as it was really heavy sand dunes so I was able to follow some lines and maintain a high pace. After refuelling the terrain was a lot less challenging and quite fast and with everyone riding at a similar speed, it wasn’t possible to make up more time. One more day to go and I’ll be fighting right to the end.”

Ross Branch – Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

“It was nice to be back on the bike today and my main focus was on minimising mistakes and completing the stage without any issues, which I did so I’m really happy. After refuelling I stopped with Sebastian Buhler as he crashed and injured himself, so I hope he gets better soon. I’m now looking forward to tomorrow, the final day and more time on the bike ahead of the Dakar.”

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2021

Stage 4 Provisional Classification

Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha) 3:10:02 Matthias Walkner (KTM) 3:10:56 + 0:00:54 Joaquim Rodrigues (Hero) 3:13:00 + 0:02:58 Daniel Sanders (GASGAS) 3:13:48 + 0:03:46 Aaron Mare (KTM) 3:21:30 + 0:11:28 Ross Branch (Yamaha) 3:26:37 + 0:16:35

Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge 2021

Overall Provisional Classification (after stage 4)

Matthias Walkner (KTM) 15:05:20 Daniel Sanders (GASGAS) 15:09:10 + 0:03:50 Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha) 15:10:06 + 0:04:46 Joaquim Rodrigues (Hero) 15:33:53 + 0:28:33 Aaron Mare (KTM) 16:42:30 + 1:16:16 Konrad Dabrowski (KTM) 17:37:40 + 2:37:19

…