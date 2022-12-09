Looking for the ultimate Christmas present for a motorcycle enthusiast? This week’s Inspiration Friday: HD120, EICMA, INTERMOT, MOTO SESSIONS & EUROPEAN MOTORCYCLE WEEK highlights the biggest shows to hit in 2023 and what you can expect if you go. Plus 25% off discounted tickets right here on TMW till Dec 31st! Millions of riders, millions of bikes and millions of vendor products, what could be more inspiring?

HD120 (Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary) features 29,000 meters or over 312,153 square feet of exhibition space of everything Harley-Davidson from shows to games to events to live band music, fun for Harley fans and family! It’s massive.

INTERMOT was the first international motorcycle and scooter trade fair of the year in Cologne attracted one hundred thousand visitors, where motorcycle enthusiasts as well as international dealers and exhibitors could find what they were looking for. With world premieres, innovations, exhibition, pure love of motorcycling. What the pandemic prevented in the last four years has now become reality for two-wheel world. Both the consumers and the trade were looking forward to attending the event, they exchanged ideas and, of course, everything was about motorcycling, so a good atmosphere was guaranteed every day.

STUNT, DRIFT, HARLEY: No autumn is complete without motorcycle events, although now the outdoor events are replaced by indoor ones: in early October the Moto Session was held in Lublin, Poland, where, in addition to the huge exhibition area, there was no lack of “action”. A big stunt track was set up outside, where spectators were treated to breath-taking stunts by motorcyclists, and of course, there was a drift show as well.

FAAKER SEE: ICONIC VENUE OF THE EUROPEAN MOTORCYCLE WEEK aka European Motorcycle Week. Perhaps the world’s most iconic motorcycle and Harley-Davidson gathering, is traditionally held in the Faaker See area every September. This year, from 6th to 11th September petrolhead enthusiasts met up in the heart of Carinthia (a real paradise on earth) to share their motorbike and motorcycling experiences.

GLASS PAVILION, SPANISH DELICACIES AND HARLEYS were showcased at Madrid’s emblematic venue, the Glass Pavilion, hosted a huge exhibition on motorcycling, and certainly, on the second floor a larger area was devoted to Harley-Davidson. The Hungarian team could not miss the event, and promoted Harley-Davidson’s 120th Anniversary European Festival, to be held next year from 22nd to 25th June at the Puskás Arena Park.

JUBILEE BIRTHDAY IN PRAGUE had thirty-thousand Harley-Davidson owners and enthusiasts met up in Prague from 2nd to 4th September for the tenth edition of the Prague Harley Days. The round birthday was held at the city’s exhibition grounds, with 4,000 visitors on motorcycles (most of them on Harleys, of course, but there were other brands, too), and the organisers were fascinated by the view.

Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Festival

Harley-Davidson never does anything small. Just check this out on what is on the menu:

Indoor exhibition space of 9,000m2, Outdoor exhibition space of 20,000m2, H-D Expo featuring the latest models the Motor Company has to offer, H-D Museum® stand taking visitors back through the history of the company, Custom gallery showcasing one-of-a-kind creations from the best bike builders in Europe, Eastern European classic bike exhibition presenting some of the most stunning bikes in the region, Hot Rod exhibition with incredible custom cars and “Electric future” exhibition presenting a range of electric motorcycles and bicycles!

Stunt shows from the best stunt performers like the The spectacular Wall of Death, Freestyle Motocross, Gravity academy – tricks both with and without bicycles, Trial bike show, Ball of death – the only show of its kind in Hungary, Fire jugglers, Street shows for all ages, juggling, comedy

and much more!

Plus more highlights!

4 stages with 50+ bands providing quality music during the event

Main stage featuring Hungarian rock bands and two international headline acts on the Friday and Saturday

Tribute stage with tribute bands for all the classic international rock bands

Two acoustic stages with many of the best acoustic and small bands from Hungary

On Sunday, a special music programme to attract the local people of Budapest

Family Shows

Bumper cars

Trampoline

Rodeo bull

Bouncy castle and slide

Target practice

Carousel

Chain swing ride

Rollercoaster

Bungee jumping

Giant catapult

Climbing wall

Simulator

Adventure park

Sumo fighting

Exhibition and competitions

American pre-war classic cars

American cars from 1950-1970

Italian classic cars

Japanese classic cars

Eastern European classic cars

The event will held across 4 live days from 22rd to 25th June 2023, the exact opening hours of the event site are planned as follows: Thursday 22nd June 2023 10:00 to 00:00, Friday 23rd June 2023 10:00 to 00:00, Saturday 24th June 2023 10:00 to 00:00, Sunday 25th June 2023 10:00 to 23:00

GIVE AN UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCE GIFT FOR CHRISTMAS

BUY A TICKET FOR YOURSELF OR FOR ANYONE AS A CHRISTMAS PRESENT FOR THE H-D 120TH ANNIVERSARY FESTIVAL WITH A HUGE EARLY BIRD DISCOUNT AVAILABLE UNTIL 31ST OF DECEMBER 2022. MOREOVER, YOU CAN EVEN BOOK YOUR ACCOMMODATION ON OUR WEBSITE. LET’S CELEBRATE TOGETHER 120 YEARS OF GREAT MOTORCYCLES ON THE 22-25TH JUNE 2023 AT PUSKÁS ARENA PARK IN CENTRAL BUDAPEST. EARLY BIRD TICKET SELECTION, BOOK NOW AND SAVE MIN.25% ON TICKET PRICE! AVAILABLE UNTIL 31ST DECEMBER 2022

THE LOCATION: Budapest

The capital of Hungary is situated along the Danube, in the heart of the Carpathian basin. Hilly Buda, which comprises one-third of the city’s area of 525 km², is located along the right bank of the Danube surrounded by low mountains.

FAQ

What are the exact dates of the event?

The event will held across 4 live days from 22rd to 25th June 2023

The exact opening hours of the event site are planned as follows:

Thursday 22nd June 2023 10:00 to 00:00

Friday 23rd June 2023 10:00 to 00:00

Saturday 24th June 2023 10:00 to 00:00

Sunday 25th June 2023 10:00 to 23:00

We will be partnering with the city of Budapest to allow easy customer access into other attractions in the city after the event site closes each day.

How old is the Harley-Davidson Motor Company?

The Harley-Davidson Motor Company, founded in 1903 in Milwaukee Wisconsin, will be proudly celebrating its 120th Anniversary in 2023 .

Will there be other events to celebrate Harley-Davidson’s anniversary?

2023 is set to be a whole year of celebrations across the Globe to celebrate 120 years of great Harley-Davidson motorcycles. “Homecoming”, a new annual four day festival kicks off on 13th-16th July 2023. The inaugural event will be held in Harley’s hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and riders, enthusiasts, and fans from around the world will gather for this unforgettable weekend.

I arrived with a motorbike to the event. Where can I park?

If you have arrived on a Harley-Davidson motorbike and have a valid ticket you can enter from any of the following two bike entrances Gate III. at Dózsa György út or gate XII from Stefánia út. We will guide you to park your bike within the event grounds, which have a secure perimeter.

Is the event accessible for wheelchair users?

Yes, the event is accessible by wheelchair. There are wheelchair accessible parking bays next to BOK Sports and Conference Centre where you can park free of charge. A ticket for the event will be required for anyone seeking to attend our event, however a special arrangement will be made for your personal assistant to be admitted free of charge. You can also find toilets throughout the event site which are fully accessible by wheelchair.

I cannot attend the event, will there be an online stream of the event?

The event will be live streamed on our website.

Can a pet be brought to the event?

Because of the large crowd and many motorbikes regrettably we cannot allow any pets to be brought inside of the event site.

What languages are all the information available in?

At the moment all information on our website is available in English and Hungarian language. In the future we plan to be adding German, French and Italian.

Are there motorbikes that can be tested during the event?

Yes, Harley-Davidson will operate demo rides during all days of the event. Details and more information on booking will be shared later. Inside the event there will be a Pan Am experience where you can try out our adventure touring bikes on an off-road course.

Will there be official merchandise at the event?

Yes, the event will have a large selection of event merchandise which you can purchase in on of the three outlets at the event. You can find the main store in the dealer area. The two smaller satellite stores can be found next to the main stage and the family park.

Will there be Harley celebrities at the event?

The two main Harley-Davidson VIP attendees expected at the event are Karen Davidson and Bill Davidson, 4th generation descendants of Harley-Davidson’s co-founder William .A. Davidson. The event will also run a celebrity program where the most famous riders from all European countries will be invited to attend the event.

Are there any programmes for kids?

Yes, there is a family park at the event where you will be able to find extensive entertainment arranged for the whole family

Are there any special programmes / shows during the event?

Yes, there will be a daily H-D Fashion show, Rockabilly fashion show, pin-up girl contest, mini motor competition for kids, street theatre performances and more.

When will the parade take place?

The parade will be on 24th June Saturday, 2023. The line-up for the event will start at 10 AM and the parade will begin at 11 AM. The parade is limited in numbers. To take part in the parade you will need to purchase a rally pack which will include a parade pass.

When will live music end each day?

To conform to noise regulations in the city all live music will end at 11 PM each day of the event except on the last day when it will end at 10 PM, there will be night busses which will take participants into downtown Budapest for those who wish to continue the party!

Will there be a centrally organized truck to take my bike to the event?

SKS will operate a bike shuttle service from many european locations.

Will there be any programmes after the event?

There will be a two-day tour after the event to one of the famous wine regions in Hungary. More information about this tour will be announced later.

Can I rent a Harley-Davidson at the event?

If you would like to rent a Harley-Davidson for the event you can book a bike from the local authorized Harley-Davidson dealer.

Where is the exact location of the event?

This European festival celebration of 120 years of Harley-Davidson will be held at the Puskás Aréna Park , Budapest, Hungary. These are the beautiful grounds surrounding the Puskás arena, Hungary’s iconic national football stadium built in 2019.

Where can I park if I arrive with a car to the event?

If you plan to arrive at the event by car you can use the underground parking at Papp László Arena where a daily parking fee will be charged. You can also park your car in the streets around the event but, be aware that on weekdays that parking is chargeable on those streets. Please follow the instructions on the parking meters for making the payment. Do not park in any area where there is no marked parking as you will risk your car being towed away by traffic police.

Is there a camping area at the event?

Whilst it is not possible to camp within the event area but we recommend the following two nearby campsites in the area;

Haller Camping

1097 Budapest, Óbester utca 2.

Camping Arena

1106 Budapest, Pilisi u. 7/a

How do I get to the location of the event?

By road: As Budapest is located in the heart of Europe of can be reached by road from any direction. All the major highways coming into the country lead to Budapest. When making a route plan use this point as your destination Puskás Aréna, VI. kapu

By air: You can reach Budapest by air through Liszt Ferenc International Airport (BUD) from most European and many overseas locations. From the airport the event site is 20 km which you can access by taxi, shuttle bus or public transport.

By train: You can reach Budapest by train from most European cities. When traveling by train you will arrive at the West or East railway station. From both railway stations the event is easily accessible by taxi or public transport.

By boat: You can reach Budapest by boat on the river Danube. There are many cruise ships that travel along the river and stop in the heart of the city. From the boat stations you can reach the event by taxi or public transport.

How can I sign-up for the guided tours?

We have 7 x fantastic guided tours planned which travel all across Hungary and really explore great roads and areas that you may not be aware of. You can register for guided tours through the event application which will be available later.

Will there be a dedicated area for H.O.G. members?

Yes, the event will have a H.O.G. zone where you will find a H.O.G. hospitality tent and a H.O.G. helpdesk where you can get support for any H.O.G. related issues.

Where should I go if I need medical assistance?

There will be a medical center in the hallway of BOK hall A where you can get medical help. In case there is an emergency you can approach any of the staff or security who will be able to notify the ambulance services stationed on the event site.

Are there any side events ?

Yes, to involve the whole city in our celebration we have planned for many side events. You can read more details below;

Sparty There will be a welcome “Sparty” on Wednesday 21st June from 9 pm at the grand Szechenyi Baths to kick off the 120th Anniversary celebrations in true Budapest style. The Sparty will see music, light and visuals added to the bath experience to create a unique atmosphere. Link here:

Parties in the downtown clubs The event will partner with many clubs where special parties will be organised for the event attendees. There will be a night bus running from the event site into downtown Budapest on a regular schedule.

Night bathing On Thursday, Friday and Sunday during the event, the Szechenyi Baths will be open for night bathing from 9pm to 2am. A visit to the baths is a must during your stay in Budapest!

Boat Excursions Boat party can be enjoyed during the event timings, where while enjoying the music, you can also enjoy the picturesque views from the river Danube.

Will there food and drink available at the event site?

Yes, there will be 80+ food and beverage locations around the event site which will serve food from a large variety of international cuisine.

What is the allowed blood alcohol content for driving in Hungary?

Hungary operates a ZERO tolerance policy for drinking and driving. Please keep this in mind and if consuming alcohol leave your bike at the event overnight and only drive next day.

Do I need to wear a helmet when riding in Budapest?

Yes, a ECE approved helmet must be worn on all public roads in Hungary. Inside the event a helmet is not compulsory but, we recommend you wear one at all times.

Is a there a speed limit inside the event

Yes, inside the event site the maximum speed is limited to 10 km/h. Please take extra care when riding inside the event site.

Will there be a service area at the event ?

Yes, an official H-D service will be available in BOK hall C. If you have an accessory to fit, need an oil change or need to get something fixed on your bike, the staff at the service area will be happy to assist you.

What are the COVID regulations for the event?

At the moment there are no COVID specific restrictions in place for entering Hungary from any destination or entering the event. This means you can enter the country and the event without valid vaccination documents or valid COVID tests. On the event site you do not need to wear a mask but, we do recommend you sanitize your hands frequently. In case there are any changes in the regulations it will be widely communicated through our channels.

Do I need any ID to enter the event?

Yes,as per regulations for attending large scale events in Hungary you will need to present at the gate a valid photo ID, which can be any of the following:

· Passport

· national identity card

· Driving / Riding License

I need some help during the event, how can I reach you?

There will be a 24 hour hotline during the event. The hotline number to be announced later.

I have to charge my phone, where can I do that?

There will be secure phone charging stations around the event site.

Can I pay by bank card or smartphone at the event?

The event will be operating a cashless system which is operated by your wristband. You can make all payments by the following card types at all locations : VISA, Maestro , Mastercard and American Express. Incase you would like to use cash, you will access one of the many top-up points on the event site to load. At these top up points, you will be able to load cash onto the chip on your event wristband and use it to make payments. You can also refund any leftover funds on your wristbands at the top-up locations.

Can I pay with Szép Kártya at the event?

You can use Szép Kártya to purchase tickets at the gate.

I lost something, whom should I turn to?

In case you lost an item please visit the lost and found booth in the hallway of BOK A. If you have found a missing item you can hand it over at any of the information point or the lost and found booth a BOK.

Are there any lockers available at the event?

There are lockers for small personal items located at the Family park.

Where is the closest ATM to the event site?

There will be ATMs available on the event site.

Will there be EV motorbikes on display at the event?

Yes, there will be a dedicated EV area at the event which will include motorcycles, cars and e-bicycles as well.

Is there overnight parking for bikes at the event?

Yes, you can leave your bike in the secure indoor parking overnight where you will have 24 hour access. You are also welcomed to leave your bike inside the event grounds overnight but, please be aware that vehicles can be accessed only during the opening hours of the event each day. In the parking on Dózsa György út road you can also leave your bike overnight but, this this is public parking and there is no event specific security planned for this area.

I am from the press. How can I attend the event?

Please fill out the press accreditation form on our event website here: https://hd120budapest.hu/site/en/press. After we have confirmed your application you will be able to pick-up your event ticket at the accreditation desk. You will find the accreditation desk at the entrance of BOK hall.

I am a vendor. How can I enter into the event grounds?

If you are a vendor, you will need to go to the accreditation desk at BOK to pick-up your tickets and credentials.

I am a vendor. Where can I park?

For all vendors there is a dedicated parking opposite the event site.

I am an artist and would like to perform at the event , how can I apply?

If you are a solo artist or a band please send us your application here: [email protected]

Is the local dealer take any part in organizing the event?

All Harley-Davidson dealerships are welcome to participate in the event. The H-D Budapest team will help with the promotion of the event and to provide information about the event on their channels. H-D Budapest will be also responsible for running the service department at the event.

I perform a show with motorbikes. How can I apply to perform at the event?

If you have a show that uses motorbikes and you would like to feature at our event, please send us your application here: [email protected]

Do children need to buy a ticket to the event?

Children who are at 12 years of age or under enter our event free of charge. As a proof of age a photo ID will need to be presented at the gate . (Student ID, National ID, Passport)

Is there a special ticket, if I arrive with a classic bike or car?

If you would like to attend the event with a classic car or bike you need to apply at [email protected] After your application will be accepted you will receive a confirmation.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can buy tickets in advance for the event on our official website. During the running of the event, you will also be able to buy tickets at every gate of the event site. For the best ticket offers, please purchase in advance.

Who should I contact if I have a problem with the ticket purchase?

If you have any ticket related issue you can write to [email protected]

I have purchased a ticket but, unable to attend. How can I get a refund for my ticket?

Regrettably all tickets are non-refundable but, you are able to transfer them to anyone who will be able to attend.

I couldn’t get the H.O.G. discount who should I contact?

If you had a problem with activating your H.O.G. discount at the ticket purchase, then please write to [email protected] for assistance.

Can I buy a VIP ticket?

Yes there are various VIP packages available for the event. Please check the ticket types and package contents for each on our official ticket page

Will there be a discount for Hungarian Nationals?

Sunday 25th July 2023 will feature a discounted day ticket will be available to purchase for all which is intended to attract a local audience.

Will there be a prize draw at the event?

Yes, during the event we are planning to operate a prize draw among the ticket holders where the main prize will be a brand new Harley-Davidson. More information to be announced later.

INTERMOT 2022 – SUCCESSFUL RESTART AFTER FOUR YEARS

The first international motorcycle and scooter trade fair of the year in Cologne attracted one hundred thousand visitors, where motorcycle enthusiasts as well as international dealers and exhibitors could find what they were looking for.

World premieres, innovations, exhibition, pure love of motorcycling. What the pandemic prevented in the last four years has now become reality for two-wheel world. Both the consumers and the trade were looking forward to attending the event, they exchanged ideas and, of course, everything was about motorcycling, so a good atmosphere was guaranteed every day.

One of the booths was dedicated to the Hungarian team promoting Harley-Davidson’s 120th Anniversary European Festival, which will take place next June 22-25 at the Puskás Arena Park. Although all the major brands were represented at the exhibition, the Hungarian booth was very popular, because Harley-Davidson is the motorcycle that fires the imagination of everyone, regardless of age or gender.

STUNT, DRIFT, HARLEY

No autumn is complete without motorcycle events, although now the outdoor events are replaced by indoor ones: in early October the Moto Session was held in Lublin, Poland, where, in addition to the huge exhibition area, there was no lack of “action”. A big stunt track was set up outside, where spectators were treated to breath-taking stunts by motorcyclists, and of course, there was a drift show as well.

The event, which was packed with complementary events every day, was attended by a large number of visitors. The Hungarian team organising next year’s 120th Anniversary Harley-Davidson European Festival was on hand, too, to provide all the information needed to attend the event to be held at the Puskás Arena Park from 22nd to 25th June.

GLASS PAVILION, SPANISH DELICACIES AND HARLEYS

Madrid’s emblematic venue, the Glass Pavilion, hosted a huge exhibition on motorcycling, and certainly, on the second floor a larger area was devoted to Harley-Davidson.

The Hungarian team could not miss the event, and promoted Harley-Davidson’s 120th Anniversary European Festival, to be held next year from 22nd to 25th June at the Puskás Arena Park.

Those who were not satisfied with the sight of the motorcycles, the traditional Spanish kitchen and the beautiful view of the city, had the chance to get on the bikes at the test track to try out the latest motorcycles. The interest was huge, as there are few countries in the world where motorcycling is loved more than in Spain.

FAAKER SEE: ICONIC VENUE OF THE EUROPEAN MOTORCYCLE WEEK

European Motorcycle Week, perhaps the world’s most iconic motorcycle and Harley-Davidson gathering, is traditionally held in the Faaker See area every September. This year, from 6th to 11th September petrolhead enthusiasts met up in the heart of Carinthia (a real paradise on earth) to share their motorbike and motorcycling experiences.

The beautiful setting on the southern side of the Alps and the mild climate guaranteed a good atmosphere, motorcyclists could experience the sense of freedom on the panoramic alpine roads and twisting mountain passes surrounding Lake Faak. Those who preferred more comfortable rides, could also find entertainment across the rolling hills and shady forests.

It was the season closing of the European motorcycling events. The free event was open to all types of motorbikes and fortunately, it attracted a high number of participants from all over the world with more special machines than you could imagine. The Expo also showcased the latest 2022 Harley-Davidson models.

Two stages were set up to provide entertainment and music for the riders to enjoy themselves in the evenings as well, while the Hungarian booth provided all the information they needed about Harley-Davidson’s 120th Anniversary European Festival, which will be held next year from 22nd to 25th June at Puskás Arena Park.

JUBILEE BIRTHDAY IN PRAGUE

Thirty-thousand Harley-Davidson owners and enthusiasts met up in Prague from 2nd to 4th September for the tenth edition of the Prague Harley Days. The round birthday was held at the city’s exhibition grounds, with 4,000 visitors on motorcycles (most of them on Harleys, of course, but there were other brands, too), and the organisers were fascinated by the view. The traditional motorcycle parade, passing through Prague, was attended by 800 motorcyclists, much to the delight of the visitors.

The Hungarian team also had a booth at the event, promoting Harley-Davidson’s 120th anniversary European Festival, which will be held from 22nd to 25th June 2023 in Puskás Arena Park.