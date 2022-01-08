KTM collaborative new alliance with BRISK

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have been able to enhance development of their motocross and enduro race engines for 2022 thanks to a collaborative new alliance with BRISK. The Czech company, established in 1935 and based in Tábor, south of Prague have enormous specialist knowledge of their core product as well as acute experience in high-level motorsports, particularly offroad motorcycling.

The union of KTM and BRISK will bring a further competitive benefit to the race teams as they chase spoils in the FIM MXGP Motocross World Championship and the divisions of the FIM Enduro World Championship as well as signature events such as the Motocross of Nations and ISDE; two races with almost 200 years of existence between them.

BRISK’s potency flows from their experience and use of the best materials as well as their adaptability and rapid response to provide tailormade solutions for racing purposes. These advantages sync perfectly with KTM’s goal to optimize their engine performance to operate at the peak of their chosen disciplines. MXGP and Enduro provide ideal testing and proving grounds for technology thanks to the demands on the hardware right through the rev range as well as mileage and changing climates and conditions.

KTM and BRISK have already been working together for a year, where the cooperation for R&D in the race department has delivered effective and positive results.

Robert Jonas, KTM Vice President Motorsports Offroad : “Officially partnering with BRISK gives us another key component in our racing program for next season. They have great know-how and respond to our needs with their customized solutions. They can turn around product and ideas quickly from their in-house resources and, importantly, they have a long history in racing, so they know our demands for top-level sport. Manufacturing their spark plugs only a few 100kms away from the race department HQ is another advantage we cannot ignore!”